What to Watch podcast: All American: Homecoming series premiere hits a home run

All American: Homecoming series premiere hits a home run

Plus, The Endgame and America's Got Talent: Extreme make their debut.
By EW Staff February 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
After winning the box office for six weeks over the past two months with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is back on top with his new movie alongside Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted.

The All American spin-off All American: Homecoming debuts, taking place at a fictional HBCU and following rising tennis and baseball stars; Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé star in NBC's new thriller The Endgame, as a criminal mastermind and FBI agent, respectively — Bathé tells us what makes this series different from other cop-and-crime shows, and she and Bacarrin are the subject of today's trivia question; and America's Got Talent is back, but with an Extreme spin, where contestants are engaging in dangerous, high-flying acts.

EW gathered Ryan Michelle Bathé, Bel-Air's Cassandra Freeman, The Other Two star Helené York, and As We See It's Sue Ann Pien for our Bold School panel at this year's SCAD TVfest, and the four tell us what they're watching.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including an update from George R. R. Martin on the filming of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, and the mysterious death of actress Lindsey Pearlman — This Week in Entertainment History.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 21

8 p.m.

The Bachelor - ABC

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo

All American (midseason premiere) - The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

100 Day Dream Home (season premiere) - HGTV

America's Got Talent: Extreme (series debut) - NBC

Black Ink Crew: New York (season premiere) - VH1

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

All American: Homecoming (series debut) - The CW

The Cleaning Lady - Fox

The Gilded Age - HBO

Black Ink Crew: Compton (season premiere) - VH1

Snowpiercer - TNT

9:15 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

10 p.m.

Promised Land - ABC

The Endgame (series debut) - NBC

Devoured (series debut) - VICE TV

10:30 p.m.

I Was There (docuseries special preview — Johnstown: America's Deadliest Flood) - History Channel

11 p.m.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War - History Channel

*times are ET and subject to change

