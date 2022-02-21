What to Watch podcast: All American: Homecoming series premiere hits a home run
After winning the box office for six weeks over the past two months with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is back on top with his new movie alongside Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted.
The All American spin-off All American: Homecoming debuts, taking place at a fictional HBCU and following rising tennis and baseball stars; Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé star in NBC's new thriller The Endgame, as a criminal mastermind and FBI agent, respectively — Bathé tells us what makes this series different from other cop-and-crime shows, and she and Bacarrin are the subject of today's trivia question; and America's Got Talent is back, but with an Extreme spin, where contestants are engaging in dangerous, high-flying acts.
EW gathered Ryan Michelle Bathé, Bel-Air's Cassandra Freeman, The Other Two star Helené York, and As We See It's Sue Ann Pien for our Bold School panel at this year's SCAD TVfest, and the four tell us what they're watching.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including an update from George R. R. Martin on the filming of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, and the mysterious death of actress Lindsey Pearlman — This Week in Entertainment History.
Related Content:
- Meet Your Maker: All American: Homecoming creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll shares her inspirations
- Geffri Maya on introducing the world to All American: Homecoming, that dance sequence, and Simone's future with Jordan
- The Endgame stars Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé preview NBC's newest thrill ride
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 21
8 p.m.
The Bachelor - ABC
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo
All American (midseason premiere) - The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
100 Day Dream Home (season premiere) - HGTV
America's Got Talent: Extreme (series debut) - NBC
Black Ink Crew: New York (season premiere) - VH1
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
Celebrity Big Brother - CBS
All American: Homecoming (series debut) - The CW
The Cleaning Lady - Fox
The Gilded Age - HBO
Black Ink Crew: Compton (season premiere) - VH1
Snowpiercer - TNT
9:15 p.m.
Summer House - Bravo
10 p.m.
Promised Land - ABC
The Endgame (series debut) - NBC
Devoured (series debut) - VICE TV
10:30 p.m.
I Was There (docuseries special preview — Johnstown: America's Deadliest Flood) - History Channel
11 p.m.
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War - History Channel
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments