What to Watch podcast: All American: Homecoming series premiere hits a home run

After winning the box office for six weeks over the past two months with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is back on top with his new movie alongside Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted.

The All American spin-off All American: Homecoming debuts, taking place at a fictional HBCU and following rising tennis and baseball stars; Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé star in NBC's new thriller The Endgame, as a criminal mastermind and FBI agent, respectively — Bathé tells us what makes this series different from other cop-and-crime shows, and she and Bacarrin are the subject of today's trivia question; and America's Got Talent is back, but with an Extreme spin, where contestants are engaging in dangerous, high-flying acts.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including an update from George R. R. Martin on the filming of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, and the mysterious death of actress Lindsey Pearlman — This Week in Entertainment History.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 21

8 p.m.

The Bachelor - ABC

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (season premiere) - Bravo

All American (midseason premiere) - The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

100 Day Dream Home (season premiere) - HGTV

America's Got Talent: Extreme (series debut) - NBC

Black Ink Crew: New York (season premiere) - VH1

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

All American: Homecoming (series debut) - The CW

The Cleaning Lady - Fox

The Gilded Age - HBO

Black Ink Crew: Compton (season premiere) - VH1

Snowpiercer - TNT

9:15 p.m.

Summer House - Bravo

10 p.m.

Promised Land - ABC

The Endgame (series debut) - NBC

Devoured (series debut) - VICE TV

10:30 p.m.

I Was There (docuseries special preview — Johnstown: America's Deadliest Flood) - History Channel

11 p.m.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War - History Channel

*times are ET and subject to change