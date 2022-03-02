What to Watch podcast: Tonight, tonight, you can stream West Side Story tonight
At long last, Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated big-screen remake of the 1961 classic film West Side Story is making its way to the small screen, now available to stream on Disney+.
Meanwhile, after a pandemic delay that created the biggest Pit Stop ever, The Amazing Race wraps up its season 33 as the final four teams make their way through Portugal and to the finish line in Los Angeles. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather helps Gina try to move on for good from her divorce and tries to help Dr. Jen and Ryne do some marriage repair; Shannon is upset with Gina for calling her jealous; and Emily prepares for her daughter's baptism while dealing with unearthed feelings about her father.
The cast and producers of The Wonder Years tell us what they're watching — get ready to take notes. Plus, entertainment headlines — including HBO officially announcing Jennifer Coolidge's return to The White Lotus and Sam Elliott's not-so-nice words about the western The Power of the Dog — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the cast of The Wonder Years is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, March 2
8 p.m.
The Amazing Race (season finale) — CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season finale) — The CW
I Can See Your Voice — Fox
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Next Level Chef (season finale) — Fox
Resident Alien — Syfy
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
Good Sam — CBS
Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy
Streaming
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (part 3) — Netflix
Movies
West Side Story (streaming debut) — Disney+
Drive My Car (streaming debut) — HBO Max
Against the Ice — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
