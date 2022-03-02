Steven Spielberg's take on the classic musical has arrived on Disney+. Plus, The Amazing Race season 33 crosses the finish line, and RHOC throws another chaotic dinner party.

At long last, Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated big-screen remake of the 1961 classic film West Side Story is making its way to the small screen, now available to stream on Disney+.

Meanwhile, after a pandemic delay that created the biggest Pit Stop ever, The Amazing Race wraps up its season 33 as the final four teams make their way through Portugal and to the finish line in Los Angeles. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather helps Gina try to move on for good from her divorce and tries to help Dr. Jen and Ryne do some marriage repair; Shannon is upset with Gina for calling her jealous; and Emily prepares for her daughter's baptism while dealing with unearthed feelings about her father.

What to Watch on Wednesday, March 2

8 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Next Level Chef (season finale) — Fox

Resident Alien — Syfy

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

Good Sam — CBS

Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy

Streaming

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (part 3) — Netflix

Movies

Drive My Car (streaming debut) — HBO Max

Against the Ice — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change