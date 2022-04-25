What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
The Wire creator David Simon is back with We Own This City, another show about Baltimore, this one starring Jon Bernthal and focusing on real-life corruption within the police department; on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen has a breakthrough in therapy, and the first responders are dealing with clown emergency at a birthday party; and HBO's Gentleman Jack is back for its second season, continuing the true story of Anne Lister, who challenged societal norms in 1830s England by living openly as a lesbian.
Nicolas Cage, star of the new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Chris Rock's mother responding to Will Smith slapping her son, and Mattea Roach's big win on Jeopardy! — This Week in Entertainment History about Mean Girls, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, April 25
Streaming
Radford Builds (series debut) — Discovery+
Check local listings
Independent Lens: Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness — PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo
The Price Is Right at Night — CBS
Spring Baking Championship — Food Network
American Song Contest — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming — The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
10 p.m.
Better Things (series finale) — FX
The Endgame — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
