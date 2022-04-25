Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City

The Wire creator David Simon is back with We Own This City, another show about Baltimore, this one starring Jon Bernthal and focusing on real-life corruption within the police department; on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen has a breakthrough in therapy, and the first responders are dealing with clown emergency at a birthday party; and HBO's Gentleman Jack is back for its second season, continuing the true story of Anne Lister, who challenged societal norms in 1830s England by living openly as a lesbian.

What to Watch on Monday, April 25

Streaming

Radford Builds (series debut) — Discovery+

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness — PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

Spring Baking Championship — Food Network

American Song Contest — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

We Own This City (series debut) — HBO/HBO Max

10 p.m.

Gentleman Jack (season premiere) — HBO/HBO Max

The Endgame — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change