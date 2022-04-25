What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City

Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
By EW Staff April 25, 2022 at 07:15 AM EDT
The Wire creator David Simon is back with We Own This City, another show about Baltimore, this one starring Jon Bernthal and focusing on real-life corruption within the police department; on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen has a breakthrough in therapy, and the first responders are dealing with clown emergency at a birthday party; and HBO's Gentleman Jack is back for its second season, continuing the true story of Anne Lister, who challenged societal norms in 1830s England by living openly as a lesbian.

Nicolas Cage, star of the new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Chris Rock's mother responding to Will Smith slapping her son, and Mattea Roach's big win on Jeopardy! — This Week in Entertainment History about Mean Girls, and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, April 25

Streaming

Radford Builds (series debut) — Discovery+

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness — PBS

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

The Price Is Right at Night — CBS

All American — The CW

Spring Baking Championship — Food Network

9-1-1 — Fox

American Song Contest — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Better Call Saul — AMC

All American: Homecoming — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

We Own This City (series debut) — HBO/HBO Max

10 p.m.

Better Things (series finale) — FX

Gentleman Jack (season premiere) — HBO/HBO Max

The Endgame — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change

