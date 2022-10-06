What to Watch podcast: It's a supersized Walker double feature with the premiere of Independence
On today's What to Watch, the Walker universe expands, Grey's Anatomy gets a new class of interns, and Jake Lacy goes dark in A Friend of the Family.
Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Angelina Jolie's shocking allegations against Brad Pitt, Hilary Swank's pregnancy news, and EW's early Oscars predictions.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, October 6
Streaming
A Friend of the Family (series debut) - Peacock
Wahl Street (season premiere) - HBO Max
The Kardashians - Hulu
Vampire Academy - Peacock
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
Pantheon - AMC+
The Family Business - BET+
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Walker (season premiere) - The CW
Station 19 (season premiere) - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence (series debut) - The CW
Grey's Anatomy (season premiere) - ABC
Southern Charm (reunion) - Bravo
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Southern Charm - Bravo
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily (series debut) - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
Atlanta - FX
CSI: Vegas - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
