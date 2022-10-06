What to Watch podcast: It's a supersized Walker double feature with the premiere of Independence

Plus, Grey's Anatomy returns for season 19 and the chilling series A Friend of the Family premieres.
By EW Staff October 06, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch, the Walker universe expands, Grey's Anatomy gets a new class of interns, and Jake Lacy goes dark in A Friend of the Family.

Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Angelina Jolie's shocking allegations against Brad Pitt, Hilary Swank's pregnancy news, and EW's early Oscars predictions.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, October 6

Streaming

A Friend of the Family (series debut) - Peacock

Wahl Street (season premiere) - HBO Max

The Kardashians - Hulu

Vampire Academy - Peacock

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

Pantheon - AMC+

The Family Business - BET+

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Walker (season premiere) - The CW

Station 19 (season premiere) - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence (series debut) - The CW

Grey's Anatomy (season premiere) - ABC

Southern Charm (reunion) - Bravo

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Southern Charm - Bravo

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily (series debut) - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

Atlanta - FX

CSI: Vegas - CBS

*times are ET and subject to change

