What to Watch podcast: Answers to the Virgin River cliffhanger on season 4 premiere

Plus, Junior joins the college fun on Grown-ish, and Tyson goes for his third win in a row on The Challenge: USA.

Who shot Jack? Who is the father of Mel's baby? Will Jack still propose to Mel? We will (hopefully) get the answer to those questions and so many more on the season 4 premiere of Virgin River — and the cast teased more of the action in our Around the Table video series.

With Zoey now off in the real world, another Johnson kid is going to Cal U — Junior is headed to college on the season 5 premiere of Grown-ish. On the new episode of The Challenge: USA, Survivor winner Tyson is going for his third challenge victory in a row, and a target might be on his back after getting Love Island winner Justine Nbida to go through with that Survivor-style blindside last week.

What to watch on Wednesday, July 20

Streaming

Virgin River (season premiere) - Netflix

All Star Shore - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Uncle From Another World - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Green Planet - PBS

8 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Crank Yankers - Comedy Central

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

Wellington Paranormal (season finale) - The CW

The Challenge: USA - CBS

10 p.m.

Grown-ish (season premiere) - Freeform

More Power - History Channel

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change