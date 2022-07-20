What to Watch podcast: Answers to the Virgin River cliffhanger on season 4 premiere
Who shot Jack? Who is the father of Mel's baby? Will Jack still propose to Mel? We will (hopefully) get the answer to those questions and so many more on the season 4 premiere of Virgin River — and the cast teased more of the action in our Around the Table video series.
With Zoey now off in the real world, another Johnson kid is going to Cal U — Junior is headed to college on the season 5 premiere of Grown-ish. On the new episode of The Challenge: USA, Survivor winner Tyson is going for his third challenge victory in a row, and a target might be on his back after getting Love Island winner Justine Nbida to go through with that Survivor-style blindside last week.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including the death of a Voice and America's Got Talent contestant; a murder at a Law & Order set; Mo'Nique announces a new stand-up special with Netflix; and Quinta Brunson playing Oprah in the Weird Al biopic — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, July 20
Streaming
Virgin River (season premiere) - Netflix
All Star Shore - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Uncle From Another World - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Green Planet - PBS
8 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Crank Yankers - Comedy Central
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
Wellington Paranormal (season finale) - The CW
The Challenge: USA - CBS
10 p.m.
Grown-ish (season premiere) - Freeform
More Power - History Channel
Everything's Trash - Freeform
Five Guys a Week - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
