Hear all about the return of Netflix's wild dating show, the latest episode of RHOC, and more on EW's What to Watch podcast.

What to Watch podcast: Netflix torments more horny singles in Too Hot to Handle season 3

Netflix's group-dating experiment Too Hot to Handle returns for a new season, with 10 new singles trying to keep their hands to themselves — no kissing, touching, or sex of any kind — to win the $200,000 prize. Drama with Noella escalates on The Real Housewives of Orange County as the women take a trip to Cabo, courtesy of Heather.

Jim Belushi is trying to build a high-end cannabis business on a new season of his Discovery docuseries Growing Belushi, and the actor — who's also the subject of today's trivia questions — tells us about the shows he's watching, including The Sinner starring Bill Pullman.

"Pullman is fantastic in this. I just love watching him act," says Belushi. "I just ooh and aah at some of the scenes like, 'Aw, man, Pullman, that was great! Great move. That was cool.' He makes scenes out of, like, one word and you can't take your eyes off him."

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Jim Belushi is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

