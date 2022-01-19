What to Watch podcast: Netflix torments more horny singles in Too Hot to Handle season 3

Hear all about the return of Netflix's wild dating show, the latest episode of RHOC, and more on EW's What to Watch podcast.
By EW Staff January 19, 2022 at 08:08 AM EST
Advertisement

Netflix's group-dating experiment Too Hot to Handle returns for a new season, with 10 new singles trying to keep their hands to themselves — no kissing, touching, or sex of any kind — to win the $200,000 prize. Drama with Noella escalates on The Real Housewives of Orange County as the women take a trip to Cabo, courtesy of Heather.

Jim Belushi is trying to build a high-end cannabis business on a new season of his Discovery docuseries Growing Belushi, and the actor — who's also the subject of today's trivia questions — tells us about the shows he's watching, including The Sinner starring Bill Pullman.

"Pullman is fantastic in this. I just love watching him act," says Belushi. "I just ooh and aah at some of the scenes like, 'Aw, man, Pullman, that was great! Great move. That was cool.' He makes scenes out of, like, one word and you can't take your eyes off him."

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Daniel Radcliffe's "weird" new role, Willem Dafoe and Katy Perry on SNL, and a trio of show cancellations including CBS's Bull.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Jim Belushi is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 19

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

The Price Is Right at Night (special) — CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

Chicago Med — NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

The Amazing Race — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

Next Level Chef — Fox

Home Inspector Joe (series debut) — HGTV

Chicago Fire — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Good Sam — CBS

Growing Belushi (season premiere) — Discovery

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Streaming

The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (new episodes/season finale) — Disney+

Too Hot to Handle (season premiere) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com