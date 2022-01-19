What to Watch podcast: Netflix torments more horny singles in Too Hot to Handle season 3
Netflix's group-dating experiment Too Hot to Handle returns for a new season, with 10 new singles trying to keep their hands to themselves — no kissing, touching, or sex of any kind — to win the $200,000 prize. Drama with Noella escalates on The Real Housewives of Orange County as the women take a trip to Cabo, courtesy of Heather.
Jim Belushi is trying to build a high-end cannabis business on a new season of his Discovery docuseries Growing Belushi, and the actor — who's also the subject of today's trivia questions — tells us about the shows he's watching, including The Sinner starring Bill Pullman.
"Pullman is fantastic in this. I just love watching him act," says Belushi. "I just ooh and aah at some of the scenes like, 'Aw, man, Pullman, that was great! Great move. That was cool.' He makes scenes out of, like, one word and you can't take your eyes off him."
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Daniel Radcliffe's "weird" new role, Willem Dafoe and Katy Perry on SNL, and a trio of show cancellations including CBS's Bull.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Jim Belushi is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 19
8 p.m.
The Price Is Right at Night (special) — CBS
I Can See Your Voice — Fox
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Next Level Chef — Fox
Home Inspector Joe (series debut) — HGTV
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
Good Sam — CBS
Growing Belushi (season premiere) — Discovery
Streaming
The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (new episodes/season finale) — Disney+
Too Hot to Handle (season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments