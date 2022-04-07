Plus, The Dropout drops its final episode and Netflix makes its Return to Space with a new documentary.

Today, HBO Max debuts the limited series Tokyo Vice, based on the true story of American journalist Nick Adelstein's time covering the Tokyo police beat and the corruption and seedy crime underworld he witnessed; Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe star.

On the limited series finale of Hulu's The Dropout, Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) face the consequences of a damning Wall Street Journal expose — and their relationship crumbles along with Theranos. And the Netflix documentary Return to Space explores Elon Musk and SpaceX's mission to the International Space Station.

Meanwhile, Rat in the Kitchen hosts and judges Natasha Leggero and Chef Ludo Lefebvre tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a new AMC series starring Bob Odenkirk, a new Orphan Black series titled Orphan Black: Echoes, and a show starring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe in which they will play father and son — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, April 7

Streaming

Serving the Hamptons (series debut) — Discovery+

Tokyo Vice (series debut) — HBO Max

Close Enough (season premiere) — HBO Max

Return to Space (doc) — Netflix

Ghislaine — Partner in Crime (docuseries debut) — Paramount+

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Rat in the Kitchen — TBS

9:30 p.m.

How We Roll — CBS

Welcome to Flatch — Fox

10 p.m.

Chef Boot Camp (season premiere) — Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change