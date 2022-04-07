What to Watch podcast: Ansel Elgort heads to Japan in new crime drama Tokyo Vice
Today, HBO Max debuts the limited series Tokyo Vice, based on the true story of American journalist Nick Adelstein's time covering the Tokyo police beat and the corruption and seedy crime underworld he witnessed; Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe star.
On the limited series finale of Hulu's The Dropout, Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) face the consequences of a damning Wall Street Journal expose — and their relationship crumbles along with Theranos. And the Netflix documentary Return to Space explores Elon Musk and SpaceX's mission to the International Space Station.
Meanwhile, Rat in the Kitchen hosts and judges Natasha Leggero and Chef Ludo Lefebvre tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a new AMC series starring Bob Odenkirk, a new Orphan Black series titled Orphan Black: Echoes, and a show starring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe in which they will play father and son — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, April 7
Streaming
Serving the Hamptons (series debut) — Discovery+
Tokyo Vice (series debut) — HBO Max
Close Enough (season premiere) — HBO Max
The Dropout (season finale) — Hulu
Return to Space (doc) — Netflix
Ghislaine — Partner in Crime (docuseries debut) — Paramount+
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Call Me Kat — Fox
Rat in the Kitchen — TBS
9:30 p.m.
How We Roll — CBS
Welcome to Flatch — Fox
10 p.m.
Chef Boot Camp (season premiere) — Food Network
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
