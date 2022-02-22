What to Watch podcast: This Is Us returns with even more heart after hiatus

Plus, Jeopardy National College Championship will crown a winner and Naomi has a supercharged comeback.
By EW Staff February 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
After two weeks off because of the Olympics, This Is Us returns for the remainder of its final season. This episode is a follow-up to the fan-favorite, Beth-centric season 3 episode "Our Little Island Girl," which was co-written by star Susan Kelechi Watson.

Jeopardy! — the subject of today's trivia question — will crown a winner for its National College Championship; and on a new episode of the CW's Naomi, the young superhero is learning more about her powers and rekindles her romance with Nathan. The cast of the show also reveals tells us what they're watching.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including first-look photos of Erica and Geoff's wedding on The Goldbergs, and the death of popular America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch Tuesday, Feb. 22

Streaming

RACE: Bubba Wallace - Netflix

Cat Burglar (animated series debut) - Netflix

Movies

Give or Take - Digital

Potato Dreams of America - Digital/VOD

Fannie Lou Hamer's America - PBS (check local listings)

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship (finale) - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

FBI -CBS

Superman & Lois - The CW

The Resident - Fox

American Auto - NBC

The Kings of Napa - OWN

Wild 'N Out (season premiere/300th episode) - VH1

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary - ABC

FBI: International - CBS

Naomi - The CW

The Real Dirty Dancing (season finale) - Fox

This Is Us - NBC

9:30 p.m.

Black-ish - ABC

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (winter premiere) - ABC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

New Amsterdam - NBC

Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) - TLC

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

