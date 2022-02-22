Plus, Jeopardy National College Championship will crown a winner and Naomi has a supercharged comeback.

What to Watch podcast: This Is Us returns with even more heart after hiatus

After two weeks off because of the Olympics, This Is Us returns for the remainder of its final season. This episode is a follow-up to the fan-favorite, Beth-centric season 3 episode "Our Little Island Girl," which was co-written by star Susan Kelechi Watson.

Jeopardy! — the subject of today's trivia question — will crown a winner for its National College Championship; and on a new episode of the CW's Naomi, the young superhero is learning more about her powers and rekindles her romance with Nathan. The cast of the show also reveals tells us what they're watching.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch Tuesday, Feb. 22

Streaming

RACE: Bubba Wallace - Netflix

Cat Burglar (animated series debut) - Netflix

Movies

Give or Take - Digital

Potato Dreams of America - Digital/VOD

Fannie Lou Hamer's America - PBS (check local listings)

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship (finale) - ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

FBI -CBS

Superman & Lois - The CW

The Resident - Fox

American Auto - NBC

The Kings of Napa - OWN

Wild 'N Out (season premiere/300th episode) - VH1

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew - NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary - ABC

FBI: International - CBS

Naomi - The CW

The Real Dirty Dancing (season finale) - Fox

This Is Us - NBC

9:30 p.m.

Black-ish - ABC

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (winter premiere) - ABC

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

New Amsterdam - NBC

Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) - TLC

*times are ET and subject to change