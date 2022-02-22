What to Watch podcast: This Is Us returns with even more heart after hiatus
After two weeks off because of the Olympics, This Is Us returns for the remainder of its final season. This episode is a follow-up to the fan-favorite, Beth-centric season 3 episode "Our Little Island Girl," which was co-written by star Susan Kelechi Watson.
Jeopardy! — the subject of today's trivia question — will crown a winner for its National College Championship; and on a new episode of the CW's Naomi, the young superhero is learning more about her powers and rekindles her romance with Nathan. The cast of the show also reveals tells us what they're watching.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including first-look photos of Erica and Geoff's wedding on The Goldbergs, and the death of popular America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch Tuesday, Feb. 22
Streaming
RACE: Bubba Wallace - Netflix
Cat Burglar (animated series debut) - Netflix
Movies
Give or Take - Digital
Potato Dreams of America - Digital/VOD
Fannie Lou Hamer's America - PBS (check local listings)
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship (finale) - ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo
FBI -CBS
Superman & Lois - The CW
The Resident - Fox
American Auto - NBC
The Kings of Napa - OWN
Wild 'N Out (season premiere/300th episode) - VH1
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew - NBC
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary - ABC
FBI: International - CBS
Naomi - The CW
The Real Dirty Dancing (season finale) - Fox
This Is Us - NBC
9:30 p.m.
Black-ish - ABC
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth (winter premiere) - ABC
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
New Amsterdam - NBC
Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) - TLC
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments