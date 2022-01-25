Jack heads home for his mom's funeral on the NBC series, plus Vanderpump Rules' season 9 reunion begins and Doomsday arrives on Superman & Lois.

What to Watch podcast: Jack takes center stage on This Is Us for an emotional episode

In a Jack-centric episode of This Is Us, the Pearson family patriarch heads to Ohio for the funeral of his mother, who he saved from his father's abuse years earlier. "It's a really beautiful, complicated episode that deals with all of that," co-executive producer Casey Johnson teased of the episode written by Elan Mastai. "A lot of it came from his own experience, but Jack's really going to have to face all of that — the good and the bad of his past with his mom."

Doomsday, one of Superman's deadliest and most destructive foes in the comes, arrives on Superman & Lois — and the big bad is the subject of our trivia question; and drama doesn't begin to describe the action on the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, where Lala gets emotional about Randall's cheating, and Raquel opens up about nightmares she's had about her upcoming wedding to James.

Chef Roy Choi, whose Tastemade series Broken Bread is back for a new season, tells us what he's watching — and he has a little complaint about one of the shows.

What to Watch on Tuesday, Jan. 25

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey — ABC

American Auto — NBC

The Kings of Napa — OWN

Broken Bread (season premiere) — Tastemade/KCET

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew — NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

Naomi — The CW

Botched (new episodes begin) — E!

Our Kind of People (season finale) — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

In My Own World (series debut) — VICE TV

Streaming

Ada Twist, Scientist (season premiere) — Netflix

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (comedy special) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change