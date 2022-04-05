What to Watch podcast: An anniversary party goes awry on This Is Us
Kate and Toby's marriage is reaching a breaking point on the latest episode of This Is Us, and star Chrissy Metz teases what to expect from the next two episodes as we see their relationship fall apart.
In the new documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, the legendary skateboarder looks back on his long career and rise to fame — and he explains how 'celebrity' is a difficult thing to get used to. And Netflix debuts the latest comedy special from Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng, Speakeasy.
The cast of Young Rock tells us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Amy Schumer's latest comments on the Oscars slap and the jokes she didn't get to tell, the violent movie that Squid Game's creator is working on, and Fox announces the new trio of judges on So You Think You Can Dance — and trivia.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what the cast of Young Rock is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, April 5
Streaming
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (comedy special) — Netflix
Movies
Meat the Future (doc) — Digital
Bull — Digital/VOD
Check local listings
Benjamin Franklin (docuseries finale) — PBS
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
Name That Tune — Fox
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Big Restaurant Bet (series debut) — Food Network/Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
