Plus, a new Tony Hawk documentary rolls onto HBO and The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng headlines a new Netflix comedy special.

What to Watch podcast: An anniversary party goes awry on This Is Us

Kate and Toby's marriage is reaching a breaking point on the latest episode of This Is Us, and star Chrissy Metz teases what to expect from the next two episodes as we see their relationship fall apart.

In the new documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, the legendary skateboarder looks back on his long career and rise to fame — and he explains how 'celebrity' is a difficult thing to get used to. And Netflix debuts the latest comedy special from Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng, Speakeasy.

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what the cast of Young Rock is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, April 5

Streaming

The Croods: Family Tree (season premiere) — Peacock/Hulu

Movies

Meat the Future (doc) — Digital

Bull — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

Benjamin Franklin (docuseries finale) — PBS

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

Name That Tune — Fox

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (doc) — HBO/HBO Max

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Big Restaurant Bet (series debut) — Food Network/Discovery+

*times are ET and subject to change