What to Watch podcast: Yvonne Orji joins The Wonder Years for a story of 'Love & War'
Today, we look back on the career of actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who died after a long illness at 67.
The Wonder Years welcomes Yvonne Orji as a guest star and reveals a big connection to the original series after Dean's (Elisha Williams) older brother Bruce (Spence Moore II) returns from Vietnam; the couples make some big decisions on the season finale of The Ultimatum; and Barack Obama narrates the series Our Great National Parks, taking viewers around the world to reserves and habitats — check out a clip below.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including an American Idol front-runner dropping out of the competition and why Whoopi Goldberg is taking another leave from The View — and trivia.
What to Watch on Wednesday, April 13
Streaming
High Design With Kim Myles (series debut) — Discovery+
Ice Age: Scrat Tales (animated shorts series debut) — Disney+
The Family Law (series debut) — Hulu
Our Great National Parks (docuseries debut) — Netflix
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (season finale) — Netflix
8 p.m.
CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn — CMT
8:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years — ABC
9 p.m.
Kung Fu — The CW
Domino Masters — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
Beyond the Edge (special time) — CBS
Snowfall — FX
*times are ET and subject to change
