What to Watch podcast: Yvonne Orji joins The Wonder Years for a story of 'Love & War'

Plus, couples make their final choices on Netflix's The Ultimatum and Barack Obama guides you through Our Great National Parks.
By EW Staff April 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
Today, we look back on the career of actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who died after a long illness at 67.

The Wonder Years welcomes Yvonne Orji as a guest star and reveals a big connection to the original series after Dean's (Elisha Williams) older brother Bruce (Spence Moore II) returns from Vietnam; the couples make some big decisions on the season finale of The Ultimatum; and Barack Obama narrates the series Our Great National Parks, taking viewers around the world to reserves and habitats — check out a clip below.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including an American Idol front-runner dropping out of the competition and why Whoopi Goldberg is taking another leave from The View — and trivia.

What to Watch on Wednesday, April 13

Streaming

High Design With Kim Myles (series debut) — Discovery+

Moon Knight — Disney+

Ice Age: Scrat Tales (animated shorts series debut) — Disney+

The Family Law (series debut) — Hulu

Our Great National Parks (docuseries debut) — Netflix

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (season finale) — Netflix

8 p.m.

The GoldbergsABC

Survivor (back-to-back eps) — CBS

CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn — CMT

The Flash — The CW

The Masked Singer — Fox

Chicago Med — NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

Beyond the Edge (special time) — CBS

Good Trouble — Freeform

Snowfall — FX

Chicago P.D. — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change

