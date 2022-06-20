What to Watch podcast: Go Behind the Table for The View's anniversary reunion special

Plus, turn it up for 'Don't Forget the Lyrics!' and an investigation goes haywire on 'Mind over Murder.'
By EW Staff June 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
The four original hosts of The ViewMeredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos — reunite to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, dishing on their auditions, departures, Barbara Walters, and more.

The docuseries Mind Over Murder examines the death of Helen Wilson in 1985, the six who were convicted of killing her and later exonerated, and how police mishandled the case. And Niecy Nash hosts a new episode of Don't Forget the Lyrics!.

The Lake star Jordan Gavaris tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Jurassic World's win over Lightyear at the box office, Late Show staffers getting arrested at the U.S. Capitol, a Game of Thrones sequel series, and daytime Emmy winners — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, June 20

Streaming

Hidden (season premiere) - Acorn TV

The Holiday (series debut) - Spectrum

Behind the Table: A View Reunion - Hulu

Movies

Doula - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

90 Day Diaries - TLC

Irma Vep - HBO

People Magazine Investigates - ID

10 p.m.

Mind Over Murder (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Breeders - FX

*times are ET and subject to change

