What to Watch podcast: Go Behind the Table for The View's anniversary reunion special
The four original hosts of The View — Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos — reunite to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, dishing on their auditions, departures, Barbara Walters, and more.
The docuseries Mind Over Murder examines the death of Helen Wilson in 1985, the six who were convicted of killing her and later exonerated, and how police mishandled the case. And Niecy Nash hosts a new episode of Don't Forget the Lyrics!.
The Lake star Jordan Gavaris tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Jurassic World's win over Lightyear at the box office, Late Show staffers getting arrested at the U.S. Capitol, a Game of Thrones sequel series, and daytime Emmy winners — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, June 20
Streaming
Hidden (season premiere) - Acorn TV
The Holiday (series debut) - Spectrum
Behind the Table: A View Reunion - Hulu
Movies
Doula - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
9 p.m.
90 Day Diaries - TLC
Irma Vep - HBO
People Magazine Investigates - ID
10 p.m.
Mind Over Murder (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Breeders - FX
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments