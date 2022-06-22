Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes his final saber swing of the season, and Wellington Paranormal is solving some paranormal mysteries.

What to Watch podcast: The forecast calls for lots of action in The Umbrella Academy season premiere

The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season, as the sibling superheroes return to the present day and realize they've been replaced with another group of superheroes, the Sparrow Academy. Ewan McGregor & Co. wrap up Obi-Wan Kenobi — but will it be the finale of a limited series, or just a season finale? McGregor weighs in. And the team of mystic investigators is back on the season premiere of Wellington Paranormal.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, June 22

Streaming

The Umbrella Academy (season premiere) - Netflix

Snowflake Mountain (series debut) - Netflix

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (streaming debut) - Disney+

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (doc) - HBO Max

The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Ms. Marvel - Disney+

7:30 p.m.

Eureka (series debut) - Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)

8 p.m.

The Flash - The CW

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -Bravo

9 p.m.

Real Housewives of Dubai - Bravo

Wellington Paranormal - The CW

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

10 p.m.

Planet California: Rivers of Gold (series premiere) - PBS

*times are ET and subject to change