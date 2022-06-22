What to Watch podcast: The forecast calls for lots of action in The Umbrella Academy season premiere
The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season, as the sibling superheroes return to the present day and realize they've been replaced with another group of superheroes, the Sparrow Academy. Ewan McGregor & Co. wrap up Obi-Wan Kenobi — but will it be the finale of a limited series, or just a season finale? McGregor weighs in. And the team of mystic investigators is back on the season premiere of Wellington Paranormal.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Stephen Colbert's explanation of his staff's arrest at a U.S. Capitol building, Diane Warren's honorary Oscar, Sherri Shepherd's talk show premiere date, and more — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, June 22
Streaming
The Umbrella Academy (season premiere) - Netflix
Snowflake Mountain (series debut) - Netflix
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (streaming debut) - Disney+
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (doc) - HBO Max
The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Ms. Marvel - Disney+
7:30 p.m.
Eureka (series debut) - Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)
8 p.m.
The Flash - The CW
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -Bravo
9 p.m.
Real Housewives of Dubai - Bravo
Wellington Paranormal - The CW
So You Think You Can Dance - FOX
10 p.m.
Planet California: Rivers of Gold (series premiere) - PBS
*times are ET and subject to change
