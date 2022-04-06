What to Watch podcast: Couples get The Ultimatum to Marry or Move On in new dating series
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the new relationship reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, in which one person in a couple is ready to marry but the other isn't… so they get to choose a partner to live with for a trial marriage to help decide their relationship's fate.
Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke tells us about his villainous turn in the Disney+ Marvel series Moon Knight, in which Oscar Isaac plays the titular mercenary; and on TLC's new docuseries Body Parts, an anaplastologist combines her love of art and biology to make specialty prosthetics for people who've lost body parts (everything from arms, ears, even eyes).
Plus, entertainment headlines — including the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reprising their roles on the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, another international version in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, and the death of former teen idol and actor Bobby Rydell — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, April 6
Streaming
The Hardy Boys (season premiere) — Hulu
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (series debut) — Netflix
9 a.m.
The Rising of the Shield Hero (season premiere) — Crunchyroll
8 p.m.
The Kardashians — A Robin Roberts Special — ABC
9 p.m.
The Wonder Years (special time) — ABC
Beyond the Edge — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Domino Masters — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
Good Sam — CBS
Snowfall — FX
Body Parts (series debut) — TLC
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments