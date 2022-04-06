Netflix's new series from the creators of Love Is Blind debuts, more Moon Knight lands on Disney+, and more.

What to Watch podcast: Couples get The Ultimatum to Marry or Move On in new dating series

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the new relationship reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, in which one person in a couple is ready to marry but the other isn't… so they get to choose a partner to live with for a trial marriage to help decide their relationship's fate.

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke tells us about his villainous turn in the Disney+ Marvel series Moon Knight, in which Oscar Isaac plays the titular mercenary; and on TLC's new docuseries Body Parts, an anaplastologist combines her love of art and biology to make specialty prosthetics for people who've lost body parts (everything from arms, ears, even eyes).

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, April 6

Streaming

The Hardy Boys (season premiere) — Hulu

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (series debut) — Netflix

9 a.m.

The Rising of the Shield Hero (season premiere) — Crunchyroll

8 p.m.

The Kardashians — A Robin Roberts Special — ABC

9 p.m.

The Wonder Years (special time) — ABC

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

Good Sam — CBS

Snowfall — FX

Body Parts (series debut) — TLC

*times are ET and subject to change