Netflix's new series from the creators of Love Is Blind debuts, more Moon Knight lands on Disney+, and more.
By EW Staff April 06, 2022 at 09:22 AM EDT
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the new relationship reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, in which one person in a couple is ready to marry but the other isn't… so they get to choose a partner to live with for a trial marriage to help decide their relationship's fate.

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke tells us about his villainous turn in the Disney+ Marvel series Moon Knight, in which Oscar Isaac plays the titular mercenary; and on TLC's new docuseries Body Parts, an anaplastologist combines her love of art and biology to make specialty prosthetics for people who've lost body parts (everything from arms, ears, even eyes).

Plus, entertainment headlines — including the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reprising their roles on the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, another international version in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, and the death of former teen idol and actor Bobby Rydell — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, April 6

Streaming

Moon Knight — Disney+

The Hardy Boys (season premiere) — Hulu

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (series debut) — Netflix

9 a.m.

The Rising of the Shield Hero (season premiere) — Crunchyroll

8 p.m.

The Kardashians — A Robin Roberts Special — ABC

Survivor — CBS

The Flash — The CW

The Masked Singer — Fox

Chicago Med — NBC

9 p.m.

The Wonder Years (special time) — ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

Good Sam — CBS

Good Trouble — Freeform

Snowfall — FX

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Body Parts (series debut) — TLC

*times are ET and subject to change

