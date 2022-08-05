Plus, Megan Thee Stallion stops by P-Valley, Black Bird's first season comes to an end, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: Meet the Lord of Dreams on the series debut of The Sandman

Kevin Bacon stars in the horror-thriller They/Them, about a summer camp that promises fun and adventure but also administers conversation therapy to LGBTQ+ campers — oh, and there's a killer loose on the campgrounds. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser go head to head in the finale of the limited series Black Bird, about presumed real-life serial killer Larry Hall. The comedy The Outlaws, about a group of seven strangers who've committed small crimes assembled for community service, returns for its second season — and the group has to save themselves after helping Ben escape murder charges in season 1.

What to watch Aug. 5 to Aug. 7

FRIDAY

Streaming/Movies

Luck (movie) - Apple TV+

Resurrection (movie) VOD

They/Them (movie) - Peacock

Prey (movie) - Hulu

The Outlaws (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

The Sandman (series debut) - Netflix

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (animated special) - Disney+

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Netflix

Darlings (movie) - Netflix

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (comedy special) - HBO Max

Trying - Apple TV+

Black Bird (season finale) - Apple TV+

Conjuring Kesha (season finale) - discovery+

Top Gear America - MotorTrend+

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical (season finale) - Apple TV+

9 p.m.

César Millán: Better Human Better Dog - National Geographic

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

11 p.m.

The Rehearsal - HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

8 p.m.

History of the World: The Modern Age - Smithsonian Channel

Love in the Limelight - Hallmark Channel

Africa's Wild Year (docuseries debut) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

9 p.m.

Steal This House - HGTV

10 p.m.

Black Love - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

Evil - Paramount+

7 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

Westworld - HBO

The Final Straw - ABC

Renovation Island - HGTV

Colosseum - History

My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix

Menendez Brothers: Misjudged (doc) - ID

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change