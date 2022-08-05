What to Watch podcast: Meet the Lord of Dreams on the series debut of The Sandman
The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman comic book series debut on Netflix, starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, and more. Megan Thee Stallion stops by the Pynk on the latest episode of P-Valley.
Kevin Bacon stars in the horror-thriller They/Them, about a summer camp that promises fun and adventure but also administers conversation therapy to LGBTQ+ campers — oh, and there's a killer loose on the campgrounds. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser go head to head in the finale of the limited series Black Bird, about presumed real-life serial killer Larry Hall. The comedy The Outlaws, about a group of seven strangers who've committed small crimes assembled for community service, returns for its second season — and the group has to save themselves after helping Ben escape murder charges in season 1.
The new trailer for the final season of The Good Fight finds Diane Lockhart in despair — and delivering our Sound Bite of the Week. Plus more entertainment headlines — including HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services merging in summer 2023, Lady Gaga confirming her role in the Joker sequel, details about an upcoming Outlander prequel series, James Franco's new role, and The View announces two new cohosts — and trivia.
What to watch Aug. 5 to Aug. 7
FRIDAY
Streaming/Movies
Luck (movie) - Apple TV+
Resurrection (movie) VOD
They/Them (movie) - Peacock
Prey (movie) - Hulu
The Outlaws (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
The Sandman (series debut) - Netflix
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (animated special) - Disney+
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Netflix
Darlings (movie) - Netflix
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (comedy special) - HBO Max
Trying - Apple TV+
Black Bird (season finale) - Apple TV+
Conjuring Kesha (season finale) - discovery+
Top Gear America - MotorTrend+
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Loot - Apple TV+
Physical (season finale) - Apple TV+
9 p.m.
César Millán: Better Human Better Dog - National Geographic
10 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
11 p.m.
The Rehearsal - HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
8 p.m.
History of the World: The Modern Age - Smithsonian Channel
Love in the Limelight - Hallmark Channel
Africa's Wild Year (docuseries debut) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
9 p.m.
Steal This House - HGTV
10 p.m.
Black Love - OWN
SUNDAY
Streaming
90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
Evil - Paramount+
7 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
Westworld - HBO
The Final Straw - ABC
Renovation Island - HGTV
Colosseum - History
My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix
Menendez Brothers: Misjudged (doc) - ID
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Crazy Rich Ancients - History
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
