What to Watch podcast: Meet the Lord of Dreams on the series debut of The Sandman

Plus, Megan Thee Stallion stops by P-Valley, Black Bird's first season comes to an end, and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff August 05, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman comic book series debut on Netflix, starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, and more. Megan Thee Stallion stops by the Pynk on the latest episode of P-Valley.

Kevin Bacon stars in the horror-thriller They/Them, about a summer camp that promises fun and adventure but also administers conversation therapy to LGBTQ+ campers — oh, and there's a killer loose on the campgrounds. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser go head to head in the finale of the limited series Black Bird, about presumed real-life serial killer Larry Hall. The comedy The Outlaws, about a group of seven strangers who've committed small crimes assembled for community service, returns for its second season — and the group has to save themselves after helping Ben escape murder charges in season 1.

The new trailer for the final season of The Good Fight finds Diane Lockhart in despair — and delivering our Sound Bite of the Week. Plus more entertainment headlines — including HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services merging in summer 2023, Lady Gaga confirming her role in the Joker sequel, details about an upcoming Outlander prequel series, James Franco's new role, and The View announces two new cohosts — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch Aug. 5 to Aug. 7

FRIDAY

Streaming/Movies

Luck (movie) - Apple TV+

Resurrection (movie) VOD

They/Them (movie) - Peacock

Prey (movie) - Hulu

The Outlaws (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

The Sandman (series debut) - Netflix

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (animated special) - Disney+

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Netflix

Darlings (movie) - Netflix

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (comedy special) - HBO Max

Trying - Apple TV+

Black Bird (season finale) - Apple TV+

Conjuring Kesha (season finale) - discovery+

Top Gear America - MotorTrend+

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical (season finale) - Apple TV+

9 p.m.

César Millán: Better Human Better Dog - National Geographic

10 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

11 p.m.

The Rehearsal - HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

8 p.m.

History of the World: The Modern Age - Smithsonian Channel

Love in the Limelight - Hallmark Channel

Africa's Wild Year (docuseries debut) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

9 p.m.

Steal This House - HGTV

10 p.m.

Black Love - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

Evil - Paramount+

7 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

Westworld - HBO

The Final Straw - ABC

Renovation Island - HGTV

Colosseum - History

My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix

Menendez Brothers: Misjudged (doc) - ID

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change

