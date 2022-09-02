What to Watch podcast: Make your way to Middle-earth for the Rings of Power debut
On today's What to Watch, Rick and Morty finally answers some big questions in its season 6 premiere. Netflix is turning the search for love into a family challenge with their new reality series, Dated & Related. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off the weekend by bringing audiences back to Middle-earth with a new fantasy series all about the Second Age described in J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.
Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Dancing with the Stars saying goodbye to a longtime ballroom pro, Leah Michele addressing accusations of bullying, and Saturday Night Live announcing the departure of three more cast members.
What to watch this weekend September 2-4
FRIDAY
Streaming
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Life By Ella (series debut) - Apple TV+
Devil in Ohio (series debut) - Netflix
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (movie) - Peacock/In theaters
Buy My House (series debut) - Netflix
Dated & Related (series debut) - Netflix
House of Hammer (docuseries debut) - Discovery+
Fakes (series debut) - Netflix
Trying (season finale) - Apple TV+
See - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Sprung - Amazon Freevee
Making the Cut - Amazon Prime Video
Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+
Movies
Wire Room - In theaters/Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1
8:30 p.m.
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Disney Channel, Disney Junior
10 p.m.
Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza (comedy special) - Showtime
SATURDAY
Streaming
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs (special) - Discovery+
8 p.m.
Cold Justice (season premiere) - Oxygen
Prescription for Love (movie) - Great American Family
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center (season premiere) - Oxygen
10 p.m.
First Home Fix (series debut) - HGTV
SUNDAY
Streaming
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
Biography: WWE Legends (season finale) - A&E
9 p.m.
How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN
Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Colosseum (season finale) - History
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
Project Artemis - Back To The Moon (doc) - Smithsonian Channel
WWE Rivals (season finale) -A&E
Crazy Rich Ancients (season finale) - History
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk (season finale) - A&E
Rick and Morty (season premiere) - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
