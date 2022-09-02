What to Watch podcast: Make your way to Middle-earth for the Rings of Power debut

Plus, uncover dark family secrets in House of Hammer, travel through space and time for the season premiere of Rick and Morty, and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff September 02, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

On today's What to Watch, Rick and Morty finally answers some big questions in its season 6 premiere. Netflix is turning the search for love into a family challenge with their new reality series, Dated & Related. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off the weekend by bringing audiences back to Middle-earth with a new fantasy series all about the Second Age described in J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.

Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Dancing with the Stars saying goodbye to a longtime ballroom pro, Leah Michele addressing accusations of bullying, and Saturday Night Live announcing the departure of three more cast members.

Related copy:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch this weekend September 2-4

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Life By Ella (series debut) - Apple TV+

Devil in Ohio (series debut) - Netflix

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (movie) - Peacock/In theaters

Buy My House (series debut) - Netflix

Dated & Related (series debut) - Netflix

House of Hammer (docuseries debut) - Discovery+

Fakes (series debut) - Netflix

Trying (season finale) - Apple TV+

See - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Sprung - Amazon Freevee

Making the Cut - Amazon Prime Video

Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+

Movies

Wire Room - In theaters/Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1

8:30 p.m.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Disney Channel, Disney Junior

10 p.m.

Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza (comedy special) - Showtime

SATURDAY

Streaming

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs (special) - Discovery+

8 p.m.

Cold Justice (season premiere) - Oxygen

Prescription for Love (movie) - Great American Family

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center (season premiere) - Oxygen

10 p.m.

First Home Fix (series debut) - HGTV

SUNDAY

Streaming

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

Biography: WWE Legends (season finale) - A&E

9 p.m.

How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN

Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Colosseum (season finale) - History

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

Project Artemis - Back To The Moon (doc) - Smithsonian Channel

WWE Rivals (season finale) -A&E

Crazy Rich Ancients (season finale) - History

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk (season finale) - A&E

Rick and Morty (season premiere) - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com