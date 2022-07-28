What to Watch podcast: Check in to a mysterious stay at The Resort

Plus, 'A' is back for the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and get going to Gotham City for the season premiere of Harley Quinn.

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper star in The Resort, the new comedy-thriller series from Palm Springs writer Adam Siara, as a couple who go on a 10-year anniversary trip only to find themselves caught up in a 15-year mystery. The Pretty Little Liars are back in the new series Original Sin, set in a new town, with a new set of Liars, and new twists on the story fans know and love. DC's animated series Harley Quinn returns for its third season, with Harley and Poison Ivy returning from a trip around the globe after Ivy left her fiancé to be with Harley.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, July 28

Streaming

Keep Breathing (series debut) - Netflix

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (series debut) - HBO Max

The Resort (series debut) - Peacock

Harley Quinn (season premiere) - HBO Max

Idea House: Mountain Modern (series debut) - The Roku Channel

Planet Insect (docuseries debut) - Curiosity Stream

American Horror Stories - Hulu

Lollapalooza 2022 - Hulu

Hart to Heart - Peacock

Moonhaven - AMC+

Players (season finale) - Paramount+

Movies

House Party (movie) - HBO Max

8 p.m.

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan - Discovery

9 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Love Island - Peacock

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

The Con (season premiere) - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Alone: Frozen Before The Freeze (special) - History Channel

11:30 p.m.

Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God (season premiere) - Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change