What to Watch podcast: Check in to a mysterious stay at The Resort
Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper star in The Resort, the new comedy-thriller series from Palm Springs writer Adam Siara, as a couple who go on a 10-year anniversary trip only to find themselves caught up in a 15-year mystery. The Pretty Little Liars are back in the new series Original Sin, set in a new town, with a new set of Liars, and new twists on the story fans know and love. DC's animated series Harley Quinn returns for its third season, with Harley and Poison Ivy returning from a trip around the globe after Ivy left her fiancé to be with Harley.
Plus entertainment headlines — including Joy Behar on being happy she got fired from The View in 2013, Leah Remini hitting back at critics of her being a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, Glee alum Harry Shum Jr.'s new role on Grey's Anatomy, and the death of a Top Chef contestant — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, July 28
Streaming
Keep Breathing (series debut) - Netflix
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (series debut) - HBO Max
The Resort (series debut) - Peacock
Harley Quinn (season premiere) - HBO Max
Idea House: Mountain Modern (series debut) - The Roku Channel
Planet Insect (docuseries debut) - Curiosity Stream
American Horror Stories - Hulu
Lollapalooza 2022 - Hulu
Hart to Heart - Peacock
Moonhaven - AMC+
Players (season finale) - Paramount+
Movies
House Party (movie) - HBO Max
8 p.m.
Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan - Discovery
9 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Love Island - Peacock
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
The Con (season premiere) - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Alone: Frozen Before The Freeze (special) - History Channel
11:30 p.m.
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God (season premiere) - Comedy Central
*times are ET and subject to change
