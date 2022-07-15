What to Watch podcast: Nathan Fielder is preparing for big life events on his new comedy series The Rehearsal
On his new series The Rehearsal, comedian Nathan Fielder helps people prepare for big life events by rehearing them first — with a twist. John Cho plays a dad who goes on a road trip with his daughter after getting a terminal medical diagnosis in the movie Don't Make Me Go. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the adaptation of the popular novel Where the Crawdads Sing, produced by Reese Witherspoon. On the new season of Blood & Treasure, antiquities expert Danny McNamara and former master thief Lexi Vaziri are on the hunt for the Spirit Banner of Genghis Khan. Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire guest stars on the finale of Trixie Mattel's renovation series, Trixie Motel.
Country music singer Lindsey Ell, featured on the new episode of PBS' American Anthems, tells us what she's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Constance Wu's shocking admission that she tried to end her own life because of internet shaming because of comments she made about Fresh Off the Boat getting renewed; the advice directors give Penn Badgley to be less creepy during You masturbation scenes; another actor leaves Sex Education; two more actors join Scream 6, and the former teammates Tom Brady recruited for his movie — our Sound Bite of the Week from the new Handmaid's Tale teaser trailer, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17
FRIDAY
Streaming
Persuasion (movie) - Netflix
Don't Make Me Go (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
1UP (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
Zombies 3 (movie) - Disney+
Forever Summer: Hamptons (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Black Bird - Apple TV+
Conjuring Kesha - discovery+
Top Gear America - MotorTrend+
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Loot streaming Apple TV+
Physical - Apple TV+
Trixie Motel (season finale) - Discovery+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
Movies
Wrong Place (movie) - VOD, theaters
Girls to Buy (movie) VOD, theaters
American Carnage (movie) - Digital/VOD
11 p.m.
The Rehearsal (series debut) - HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (comedy special) - HBO Max
Love Island UK - Hulu
8 p.m.
History of the World: The Rise of Civilization - Smithsonian Channel
History of the World: The Origin of Life - Smithsonian Channel
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
9 p.m.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin - Lifetime
Steal This House - HGTV
SUNDAY
Streaming
Blood & Treasure (season premiere) - Paramount+
Evil - Paramount+
7 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
Westworld - HBO
Women Who Rock -EPIX
The Final Straw - ABC
Colosseum (docuseries debut) - History
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
Supreme Team - Showtime
The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Crazy Rich Ancients (series debut) -History
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
