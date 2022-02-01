What to Watch podcast: RHONJ returns for more family feuds and drama-filled vacations

Plus, House of Gucci comes to digital platforms, and celebs have the time of their lives on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for its 12th season, and Teresa Giudice and her man are shaking up the action, while others deal with rifts in marriages and friendships.

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, High School Musical favorite Corbin Bleu, comedian Loni Love, and Iron Chef Cat Cora are among those competing on the new Fox reality competition The Real Dirty Dancing, where eight celebs battle it out by reliving the iconic film's classic dance moments — filmed at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge that was the real setting for the fictional Kellerman's Lodge.

And Oscar hopeful House of Gucci — starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto — makes its way to digital platforms, and we hear from Gaga about living with her character for several months during filming.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including casting news about the Party Down revival, and Whoopi Goldberg's apology following comments about the Holocaust on The View — and trivia.

What to Watch on Tuesday, Feb. 1

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey — ABC

FBI — CBS

American Auto — NBC

The Kings of Napa — OWN

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power (doc) — Starz

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew — NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

FBI: International — CBS

Naomi — The CW

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (doc) — HBO/HBO Max

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

The Wall — NBC

Streaming

Your Attention Please (season premiere) — Hulu

Raising Dion (season premiere) — Netflix

Gabby's Dollhouse (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

House of Gucci — Digital

They/Them/Us — Digital/VOD

The Translator — VOD

