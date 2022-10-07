What to Watch podcast: The Midnight Club meets today on Netflix

Plus, Derry Girls say farewell, things get petty on The Real Housewives of Potomac season premiere and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff October 07, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch podcast, a new Hellraiser and Let the Right One In debut, The Real Housewives of Potomac and Derry Girls return, and The Midnight Club is officially in session.

Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the week (from The White Lotus) and entertainment headlines, including casting news for Mindy Kaling's Scooby-Doo series Velma and season 3 of His Dark Materials and some Keanu Reeves chatter that's sure to excite Marvel fans.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch this weekend, October 7-9

FRIDAY

Streaming

Catherine Called Birdy (movie) - Amazon Prime Video

The Midnight Club (series debut) - Netflix

The Redeem Team (doc) - Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Oddballs - Netflix

Derry Girls (season premiere) - Netflix

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Mole (reboot debut) - Netflix

My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

Central Park - Apple TV+

See - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Movies

Operation Seawolf - VOD

Significant Other - Paramount+

The Visitor - Digital/VOD

Hellraiser - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Lincoln Project (docuseries debut) - Showtime

S.W.A.T. (season premiere) - CBS

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

9 p.m.

Fire Country (series debut) - CBS

Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning - NBC

20/20 - ABC

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

The Proof Is Out There (season premiere) - History Channel

Saving the Manor (series debut) - HGTV

Blue Bloods (season premiere) - CBS

11 p.m.

Los Espookys - HBO

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver (movie) - Lifetime

Cursed Friends (movie) - Comedy Central

Cold Justice (season finale) - Oxygen

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

NFL Icons - EPIX

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

SUNDAY

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

12 p.m.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Food Network and discovery+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac (season premiere) - Bravo

The Serpent Queen - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Coroner - The CW

The Walking Dead - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch (season finale) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York (series debut) - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Let the Right One In (series debut) - Showtime

Outrageous Pumpkins - Food Network and discovery+

Interview With the Vampire - AMC

NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The Rookie - ABC

11 p.m.

Rick and Morty - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

