What to Watch podcast: The Midnight Club meets today on Netflix
On today's What to Watch podcast, a new Hellraiser and Let the Right One In debut, The Real Housewives of Potomac and Derry Girls return, and The Midnight Club is officially in session.
Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the week (from The White Lotus) and entertainment headlines, including casting news for Mindy Kaling's Scooby-Doo series Velma and season 3 of His Dark Materials and some Keanu Reeves chatter that's sure to excite Marvel fans.
What to watch this weekend, October 7-9
FRIDAY
Streaming
Catherine Called Birdy (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
The Midnight Club (series debut) - Netflix
The Redeem Team (doc) - Netflix
The Problem With Jon Stewart (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Oddballs - Netflix
Derry Girls (season premiere) - Netflix
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (season premiere) - Apple TV+
The Mole (reboot debut) - Netflix
My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video
Central Park - Apple TV+
See - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Movies
Operation Seawolf - VOD
Significant Other - Paramount+
The Visitor - Digital/VOD
Hellraiser - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Lincoln Project (docuseries debut) - Showtime
S.W.A.T. (season premiere) - CBS
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
9 p.m.
Fire Country (series debut) - CBS
Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning - NBC
20/20 - ABC
Dateline - NBC
10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There (season premiere) - History Channel
Saving the Manor (series debut) - HGTV
Blue Bloods (season premiere) - CBS
11 p.m.
Los Espookys - HBO
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
The Disappearance of Cari Farver (movie) - Lifetime
Cursed Friends (movie) - Comedy Central
Cold Justice (season finale) - Oxygen
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
NFL Icons - EPIX
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
SUNDAY
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
12 p.m.
Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Food Network and discovery+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac (season premiere) - Bravo
The Serpent Queen - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Coroner - The CW
The Walking Dead - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch (season finale) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York (series debut) - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Let the Right One In (series debut) - Showtime
Outrageous Pumpkins - Food Network and discovery+
Interview With the Vampire - AMC
NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The Rookie - ABC
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
