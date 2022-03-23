What to Watch podcast: Two go home in a Masked Singer showdown

Plus, music legend Clive Davis shows off some of his favorite performances in a new series, while tensions keep rising on RHOC.

Two celebs are sent home on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, and we'll get our first finalist — will Cyclops, Firefly, or Thingamabob make it to the finale?

Meanwhile, drama is at an 11 on The Real Housewives of Orange County, in which a party celebrating Gina's new business goes sideways when Shannon continues to insult her and bring up her DUI, Heather tries to silence Shannon, and Noella receives some shocking news.

And on the special Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, the legendary music executive and producer handpicks his favorite live sets, which include Prince, Aretha Franklin, and Bruce Springsteen.

