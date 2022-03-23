What to Watch podcast: Two go home in a Masked Singer showdown

Plus, music legend Clive Davis shows off some of his favorite performances in a new series, while tensions keep rising on RHOC.
By EW Staff March 23, 2022 at 09:28 AM EDT
Two celebs are sent home on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, and we'll get our first finalist — will Cyclops, Firefly, or Thingamabob make it to the finale?

Meanwhile, drama is at an 11 on The Real Housewives of Orange County, in which a party celebrating Gina's new business goes sideways when Shannon continues to insult her and bring up her DUI, Heather tries to silence Shannon, and Noella receives some shocking news.

And on the special Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, the legendary music executive and producer handpicks his favorite live sets, which include Prince, Aretha Franklin, and Bruce Springsteen.

Plus: The cast of HBO Max's limited series DMZRosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, and Freddy Miyares — tell us what they're watching; entertainment headlines — including renewal news for And Just Like That and seven CW shows, Rachel Zegler's late invite to present at the Oscars, and Hugh Grant addressing rumors that he'll be the next Doctor Who; and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the cast of DMZ is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, March 23

Streaming

Parallels (series debut) — Disney+

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances (series debut) — Paramount+

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Survivor — CBS

The Flash — The CW

The Masked Singer — Fox

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

Good Trouble — Freeform

Snowfall — FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy

11 p.m.

The Green Room With Nadia Brown (series debut) — Ovation

*times are ET and subject to change

