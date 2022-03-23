What to Watch podcast: Two go home in a Masked Singer showdown
Two celebs are sent home on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, and we'll get our first finalist — will Cyclops, Firefly, or Thingamabob make it to the finale?
Meanwhile, drama is at an 11 on The Real Housewives of Orange County, in which a party celebrating Gina's new business goes sideways when Shannon continues to insult her and bring up her DUI, Heather tries to silence Shannon, and Noella receives some shocking news.
And on the special Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, the legendary music executive and producer handpicks his favorite live sets, which include Prince, Aretha Franklin, and Bruce Springsteen.
Plus: The cast of HBO Max's limited series DMZ — Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, and Freddy Miyares — tell us what they're watching; entertainment headlines — including renewal news for And Just Like That and seven CW shows, Rachel Zegler's late invite to present at the Oscars, and Hugh Grant addressing rumors that he'll be the next Doctor Who; and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the cast of DMZ is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, March 23
Streaming
Parallels (series debut) — Disney+
Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances (series debut) — Paramount+
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years — ABC
9 p.m.
Beyond the Edge — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Domino Masters — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
Snowfall — FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy
11 p.m.
The Green Room With Nadia Brown (series debut) — Ovation
*times are ET and subject to change
