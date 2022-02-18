Plus, the curtains go up on Euphoria and RuPaul's Drag Race, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shines bright with a new season of satire

We got news about the planned conclusions of three shows: Stranger Things, Atlanta, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. That last one is back for its fourth season, in which Midge is trying to take her career to the next level — star Rachel Brosnahan teases what's in store.

On Euphoria, Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play finally hits the stage and reveals some big secrets, and Paula Marshall, who plays Nate's mom, gives her best theory on who the third kid is in their family photo. On RuPaul's Drag Race, the remaining queens star in a soap opera, but not before Daya Betty offers a fake apology to Jorgeous and makes it clear she thinks she should've won last week.

Adam Scott stars in the news series Severance, as an employee of a company where your personal memories are wiped for the eight hours you're at work. And on a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, tensions are high between Margaret (Faith Hill) and Elsa (Isabel May).

Meanwhile, The Legend of Vox Machina is offering up the final three episodes of season 1, and its stars tell us what they're watching.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 18-20

Streaming

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (season premiere) - Amazon Prime

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (event premiere) - Disney+

Space Force (season premiere) - Netflix

The Cuphead Show! (animated series premiere) - Netflix

Movies

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Netflix

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing - Netflix

A Banquet - Digital/VOD

Incarnation - VOD

Ted K - VOD

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

Everything's Gonna Be All White - Showtime

RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1

9 p.m.

11 p.m.

Painting With John (season premiere) - HBO

*times are ET and subject to change