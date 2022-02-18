What to Watch podcast: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shines bright with a new season of satire
We got news about the planned conclusions of three shows: Stranger Things, Atlanta, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. That last one is back for its fourth season, in which Midge is trying to take her career to the next level — star Rachel Brosnahan teases what's in store.
On Euphoria, Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play finally hits the stage and reveals some big secrets, and Paula Marshall, who plays Nate's mom, gives her best theory on who the third kid is in their family photo. On RuPaul's Drag Race, the remaining queens star in a soap opera, but not before Daya Betty offers a fake apology to Jorgeous and makes it clear she thinks she should've won last week.
Adam Scott stars in the news series Severance, as an employee of a company where your personal memories are wiped for the eight hours you're at work. And on a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, tensions are high between Margaret (Faith Hill) and Elsa (Isabel May).
Meanwhile, The Legend of Vox Machina is offering up the final three episodes of season 1, and its stars tell us what they're watching.
Plus, trivia, entertainment headlines — including Megan Thee Stallion's new R-rated film role opposite Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally, and SNL's two upcoming hosts — and our Sound Bite of the Week from the Downton Abbey movie sequel trailer.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 18-20
Streaming
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (season premiere) - Amazon Prime
Severance (series debut) - Apple TV+
Uprooted (docuseries debut) - Discovery+
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (event premiere) - Disney+
Space Force (season premiere) - Netflix
The Cuphead Show! (animated series premiere) - Netflix
Lincoln's Dilemma - Apple TV+
Movies
Sneakerella - Disney+
Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Netflix
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing - Netflix
A Banquet - Digital/VOD
Incarnation - VOD
Ted K - VOD
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC
Celebrity Big Brother - CBS
Everything's Gonna Be All White - Showtime
RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1
9 p.m.
20/20 - ABC
11 p.m.
Painting With John (season premiere) - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
