What to Watch podcast: The emotional aftermath of Superman & Lois cheating revelation

Plus, Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow try to help a couple save their marriage on E!'s 7 Year Stitch.

UPDATE: HBO pulled The Larry David Story hours ahead of its scheduled debut Tuesday night. It's a move that's prettyyyyy weird — and let's be honest, if Larry David (the character) produced this podcast, he'd totally be annoyed. Alas, we still have other recommendations for you today...

EARLIER: What's the secret to Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David's comedic genius? The star looks back on his life and career in The Larry David Story, a two-part HBO documentary directed by Larry Charles.

After last week's huge revelation on Superman & Lois that Kyle cheated on his wife Lana, we see the aftermath and how Lana and her daughters will pick up the pieces and try to figure out their new normal — plus star Emmanuelle Chriqui tells us why she loves the Penelope Cruz movie Parallel Mothers so much.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, are helping struggling couples work through their problems — also with the help of a therapist, nutritionist, and fitness instructor — or discover that divorce really is best for them, on the new series 7 Years Stitch.

The hosts of Two Sentence Horror Stories: The Podcast — Danielle Radford and Megan Rosati — tell us about all of the TV shows they've been watching, including some horror, genre, and reality.

