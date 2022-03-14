Also, The Neighborhood stars pop up on Bob Hearts Abishola for a crossover, and A&E investigates Secrets of the Chippendales Murders.

What to Watch podcast: Food Network cooks up delicious new series The Julia Child Challenge

On today's podcast: the dark history behind what has become a Las Vegas staple for girl's night out, a food icon becomes synonymous with a new culinary challenge, and a CBS sitcom gets the crossover treatment.

The Neighborhood's Calvin and Tina Butler make a guest appearance on tonight's special crossover episode of Bob Hearts Abishola; A&E's four-part docuseries Secrets of the Chippendales Murders makes its debut; and things heat up over on the Food Network with the premiere of The Julia Child Challenge.

Hear our interview with The Julia Child Challenge head judge Antonia Lofaso, and see if you can answer today's trivia: Bob Hearts Abishola star Folake Olowofoyeku appeared in two of which late rock star's music videos?

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Antonia Lofaso is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, March 14

Streaming

The Paradise (series debut) — Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

America's Got Talent: Extreme (season finale) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (crossover with The Neighborhood) — CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy — A&E

All American: Homecoming — The CW

The Julia Child Challenge (series debut) — Food Network/Discovery+

The Cleaning Lady (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders (docuseries debut) — A&E

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

The Endgame — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change