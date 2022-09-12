What to Watch podcast: Daytime has a new star with the premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show
It's that time again! The Emmy Awards are back (this time on a Monday) to honor the very best in television. Plus, Jennifer Hudson prepares to take over daytime television with the launch of The Jennifer Hudson Show. And don't miss trivia and entertainment headlines, including a rundown of some of the most exciting news to come out of D23.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, September 12
Streaming
The Rich Eisen Show - Roku Channel
Recipes for Love and Murder - Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
NBC News Daily - NBC and NBC News NOW
The Jennifer Hudson Show (talk show debut) - Various Channels
Sherri (talk show debut) - Various Channels
Rachael Ray - Food Network
8 p.m.
90 Day: The Single Life (season premiere) - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
9 p.m.
Love It or List It (season premiere) - HGTV
Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
War of the Worlds (season premiere) - EPIX
Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
9:15 p.m.
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
10 p.m.
My True Crime Story - VH1
*times are ET and subject to change
