What to Watch podcast: Praise be, the new season of The Handmaid's Tale is here

On today's episode of the podcast, we learn that Hocus Pocus 2 will include some big musical numbers set to "familiar" songs, a Strangers remake is in the works starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, and French new wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard has passed away.
Plus, it's time to return to the world of The Handmaid's Tale for season 5, which picks up just moments after the events of the season 4 finale. It's also the Catch up with the grown-ish gang for the midseason finale, and go on one Hell of a Cruise on Peacock to get an up-close look at one of the scariest stories from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What to watch on Wednesday, Sept. 14
Streaming
The Handmaid's Tale (season premiere) - Hulu
Sins of Our Mother (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Hell of a Cruise (doc) - Peacock
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season finale) - Disney+
8 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
DC's Stargirl - The CW
8:30 p.m.
ABC Fall Preview Special - ABC
9 p.m.
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Challenge: USA (season finale) - CBS
Court Night LIVE - A&E
9:30 p.m.
Raising a F***ing Star - E!
10 p.m.
Grown-ish (midseason finale) - Freeform
Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC
The Try Guys - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Archer - FXX
Resident Alien - Syfy, USA
*times are ET and subject to change
