What to Watch podcast: Put up one more Good Fight for the final season premiere
On today's episode of the podcast, Matthew Fox returns to television with Last Light, relationships get (very) complicated on Wedding Season, and The Good Fight prepares to say goodbye. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus sharing new details about his on-set concussion and The Boys stars Erin Moriarty speaking out against online trolls.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, September 8
Streaming
The Good Fight (final season premiere) - Paramount+
Last Light (series debut) - Peacock
Wedding Season (series debut) - Hulu
Cars on the Road (series debut) - Disney+
Growing Up (series debut) - Disney+
Epic Adventure With Bertie Gregory (series debut) - Disney+
Emeril Tailgates (series debut) - The Roku Channel
The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (doc) - Netflix
Pinocchio (movie) - Disney+
Pantheon - AMC+
The Family Business - BET+
MIKE - Hulu
House of Ho (season finale) - HBO Max
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Send Help - ALLBLK
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Harley Quinn - HBO Max
American Horror Stories (season finale) - Hulu
8 p.m.
Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel
9 p.m.
60 Days In - A&E
Big Brother - CBS
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
The Con (season finale) - ABC
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
*times are ET and subject to change
