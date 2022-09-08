What to Watch podcast: Put up one more Good Fight for the final season premiere

Plus, better find your plus one, it's Wedding Season and what a sight, Last Light is streaming on Peacock.
By EW Staff September 08, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's episode of the podcast, Matthew Fox returns to television with Last Light, relationships get (very) complicated on Wedding Season, and The Good Fight prepares to say goodbye. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus sharing new details about his on-set concussion and The Boys stars Erin Moriarty speaking out against online trolls.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, September 8

Streaming

The Good Fight (final season premiere) - Paramount+

Last Light (series debut) - Peacock

Wedding Season (series debut) - Hulu

Cars on the Road (series debut) - Disney+

Growing Up (series debut) - Disney+

Epic Adventure With Bertie Gregory (series debut) - Disney+

Emeril Tailgates (series debut) - The Roku Channel

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (doc) - Netflix

Pinocchio (movie) - Disney+

Pantheon - AMC+

The Family Business - BET+

MIKE - Hulu

House of Ho (season finale) - HBO Max

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+

Send Help - ALLBLK

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Harley Quinn - HBO Max

American Horror Stories (season finale) - Hulu

8 p.m.

Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel

9 p.m.

60 Days In - A&E

Big Brother - CBS

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

The Con (season finale) - ABC

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

