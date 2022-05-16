What to Watch podcast: Romance wins on The Good Doctor season finale

Plus, justice is served on Better Call Saul and it's a 2-for-1 finale fiasco with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.
By EW Staff May 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are out, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani are in as coaches on season 22 of The Voice.

Shaun and Lea are getting married on the season finale of The Good Doctor, where Dr. Wolke's parents reveal some shocking truths when they visit. On the season finales of Fox's 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, expect some happy endings where, on 9-1-1, May and Eddie make some series decisions about their future, and on Lone Star, Carlos and T.K. are doing the same. And on the latest episode of Better Call Saul, Kim and Jimmy are trying to gain knowledge from a respectable contact.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Doctor Strange's second win at the box office, the return of two Doctor Who stars, the final SNL host of the season, Jensen Ackles' big new role, and more — This Week in Entertainment History about the debut of MTV's The Real World, and trivia.

What to Watch on Monday, May 16

Streaming

The Truth Will Out (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Scenes From the Glittering World (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

The Neighborhood — CBS

All American — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

American Song Contest — NBC

Basketball Wives (season premiere) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Better Call Saul — AMC

Summer House (reunion part 2) — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

All American: Homecoming — The CW

BBQ Brawl — Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

We Own This City — HBO/HBO Max

Couples Retreat (season premiere) — VH1

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (season finale) — ABC

Breeders — FX

Gentleman Jack — HBO/HBO Max

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? — HGTV/Discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'iCBS

