What to Watch podcast: Romance wins on The Good Doctor season finale
Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are out, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani are in as coaches on season 22 of The Voice.
Shaun and Lea are getting married on the season finale of The Good Doctor, where Dr. Wolke's parents reveal some shocking truths when they visit. On the season finales of Fox's 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, expect some happy endings where, on 9-1-1, May and Eddie make some series decisions about their future, and on Lone Star, Carlos and T.K. are doing the same. And on the latest episode of Better Call Saul, Kim and Jimmy are trying to gain knowledge from a respectable contact.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Doctor Strange's second win at the box office, the return of two Doctor Who stars, the final SNL host of the season, Jensen Ackles' big new role, and more — This Week in Entertainment History about the debut of MTV's The Real World, and trivia.
What to Watch on Monday, May 16
Streaming
The Truth Will Out (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
Independent Lens: Scenes From the Glittering World (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
American Song Contest — NBC
Basketball Wives (season premiere) — VH1
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House (reunion part 2) — Bravo
All American: Homecoming — The CW
BBQ Brawl — Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
Couples Retreat (season premiere) — VH1
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (season finale) — ABC
Breeders — FX
Lil Jon Wants To Do What? — HGTV/Discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
