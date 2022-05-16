What to Watch podcast: Romance wins on The Good Doctor season finale

Plus, justice is served on Better Call Saul and it's a 2-for-1 finale fiasco with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Shaun and Lea are getting married on the season finale of The Good Doctor, where Dr. Wolke's parents reveal some shocking truths when they visit. On the season finales of Fox's 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, expect some happy endings where, on 9-1-1, May and Eddie make some series decisions about their future, and on Lone Star, Carlos and T.K. are doing the same. And on the latest episode of Better Call Saul, Kim and Jimmy are trying to gain knowledge from a respectable contact.

What to Watch on Monday, May 16

Streaming

The Truth Will Out (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Check Local Listings

Independent Lens: Scenes From the Glittering World (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

American Song Contest — NBC

Basketball Wives (season premiere) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House (reunion part 2) — Bravo

All American: Homecoming — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

We Own This City — HBO/HBO Max

Couples Retreat (season premiere) — VH1

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Gentleman Jack — HBO/HBO Max

*times are ET and subject to change