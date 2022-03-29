What to Watch podcast: Elle Fanning is The Girl From Plainville in Hulu's new true-crime drama

The actress stars as Michelle Carter in a limited series based on Carter's unprecedented "texting-suicide" case.
By EW Staff March 29, 2022 at 09:33 AM EDT
Will Smith issues a public apology to Chris Rock after slapping him at the Oscars.

Elle Fanning stars in the true-crime story, The Girl From Plainville, where she plays Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend via text to take his own life. Plus, Fanning and her co-stars Chloe Sevigny and Colton Ryan tell us what they're watching.

Celebs are competing against each other on the new season of Fox's Name That Tune, hosted by Jane Krakowski with band leader Randy Jackson — and we have a preview of the action between Kelly Osbourne and JoJo. Plus, trivia about the classic series.

And on the third episode of the Big Three Trilogy, This Is Us turns the attention to Sterling K. Brown's Randall, who takes a trip down memory lane while on a road trip with Rebecca.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what the cast of The Girl From Plainville is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, March 22

Streaming

The Girl From Plainville (series debut) — Hulu

Mighty Express (season premiere) — Netflix

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

Death on the Nile (streaming debut) — HBO Max

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey — ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

FBI — CBS

Superman & Lois — The CW

The Resident — Fox

Young Rock — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

FBI: International — CBS

Naomi — The CW

Name That Tune (season premiere) — Fox

How to Survive a Pandemic (doc) — HBO

This Is Us — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

The Thing About Pam — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change

