What to Watch podcast: Elle Fanning is The Girl From Plainville in Hulu's new true-crime drama
Will Smith issues a public apology to Chris Rock after slapping him at the Oscars.
Elle Fanning stars in the true-crime story, The Girl From Plainville, where she plays Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend via text to take his own life. Plus, Fanning and her co-stars Chloe Sevigny and Colton Ryan tell us what they're watching.
Celebs are competing against each other on the new season of Fox's Name That Tune, hosted by Jane Krakowski with band leader Randy Jackson — and we have a preview of the action between Kelly Osbourne and JoJo. Plus, trivia about the classic series.
And on the third episode of the Big Three Trilogy, This Is Us turns the attention to Sterling K. Brown's Randall, who takes a trip down memory lane while on a road trip with Rebecca.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what the cast of The Girl From Plainville is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, March 22
Streaming
The Girl From Plainville (series debut) — Hulu
Mighty Express (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
Death on the Nile (streaming debut) — HBO Max
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
FBI — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
FBI: International — CBS
Naomi — The CW
Name That Tune (season premiere) — Fox
How to Survive a Pandemic (doc) — HBO
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
