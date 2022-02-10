Plus, Zoë Kravitz stars in a paranoid film for our paranoid times with HBO Max's KIMI, and Star Trek: Discovery returns for the back half of season 4.

What to Watch podcast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo lead new thriller The Girl Before

David Oyelowo and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in the HBO Max psychological thriller The Girl Before, the tale of a tenant of a high-tech modern London house who died under mysterious circumstances.

In the paranoia thriller KIMI, Zoë Kravitz plays a tech worker who monitors voice streams from an Alexa-like smart speaker named KIMI. When she hears what she suspects is a violent crime, her colleagues won't believe her and try to downplay the situation. Our trivia question is about the movie's director, Steven Soderbergh.

Meanwhile, the Star Trek: Discovery crew is back for the second half of season 4, in which Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) & Co. try to catch up with Booker (David Ajala) and Tarka (Shawn Doyle) and locate the creators of the dark matter anomaly.

Plus: About Last Night hosts Steph and Ayesha Curry tell us about the many things they're watching and the latest entertainment headlines, including news about the cast of Survivor 42.

What to Watch on Thursday, Feb. 10

Just a Mortal Man – The Jerry Lawson Story (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship — ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — Fox

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Pivoting — Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Streaming

Real Husbands Of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (limited series debut) — BET+

Ian Lara: Growing Shame (comedy special) — Comedy Central

The Girl Before (series debut) — HBO Max

About Last Night (series debut) — HBO Max

Movies

