What to Watch podcast: The Flight Attendant season 2 takes off
Kaley Cuoco is back today for a new season of the HBO Max dramedy The Flight Attendant. This time, she's sober but still traveling the world and working as a C.I.A. asset — oh, and there are multiple versions of her.
On the season finale of CBS's breakout comedy Ghosts, living couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are ready to open their bed-and-breakfast, but one of the spirits curses them. Meanwhile, the true-crime docuseries Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story examines a kidnapping case from the 1970s — and how audiences' obsession with true-crime stories affects the people living them.
Plus, details on New Mexico state's investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust, and a new George Michael documentary narrated by the late singer himself — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, April 21
Streaming
Les Norton (U.S. series debut) — Crackle
Curb Your Carbon (series debut) — Discovery+
The Flight Attendant (season premiere) — HBO Max
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (comedy special) — HBO Max
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (docuseries debut) — Hulu
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts (season finale) — CBS
Call Me Kat — Fox
Windy City Rehab (season premiere) — HGTV
9:30 p.m.
How We Roll — CBS
Welcome to Flatch — Fox
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now
11:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary For Democracy (special) — Comedy Central/Paramount+
*times are ET and subject to change
