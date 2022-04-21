What to Watch podcast: The Flight Attendant season 2 takes off

Kaley Cuoco is back today for a new season of the HBO Max dramedy The Flight Attendant. This time, she's sober but still traveling the world and working as a C.I.A. asset — oh, and there are multiple versions of her.

On the season finale of CBS's breakout comedy Ghosts, living couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are ready to open their bed-and-breakfast, but one of the spirits curses them. Meanwhile, the true-crime docuseries Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story examines a kidnapping case from the 1970s — and how audiences' obsession with true-crime stories affects the people living them.

What to Watch on Thursday, April 21

Streaming

Les Norton (U.S. series debut) — Crackle

Curb Your Carbon (series debut) — Discovery+

The Flight Attendant (season premiere) — HBO Max

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (comedy special) — HBO Max

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (docuseries debut) — Hulu

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts (season finale) — CBS

Call Me Kat — Fox

Windy City Rehab (season premiere) — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

How We Roll — CBS

Welcome to Flatch — Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now

11:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary For Democracy (special) — Comedy Central/Paramount+

*times are ET and subject to change