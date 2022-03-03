What to Watch podcast: Amanda Seyfried is bloody good in Hulu's The Dropout
Amanda Seyfried stars in The Dropout as disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who became a self-made billionaire as she tried to revolutionize the medical industry but in the process defrauded investors out of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi stars as Blackbeard and Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet on the pirate workplace comedy Our Flag Means Death, and Jamie Dornan portrays a man with amnesia who finds himself on the run from people trying to kill him in The Tourist.
Aisha Tyler, one of the voice actors in The Boys animated series Diabolical, tells us what she's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including a huge theft on the set of Netflix's Lupin and the return of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, March 3
Streaming
Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer (series debut) - Discovery+
Our Flag Means Death (series debut) - HBO Max
The Tourist (limited series debut) - HBO Max
Gaming Wall St (two-part doc) - HBO Max
The Dropout (series debut) - Hulu
Star Trek: Picard (season premiere) - Paramount+
Joe vs. Carole (series debut) - Peacock
The Real Housewives of Miami (two-part reunion begins) - Peacock
Echos (series debut) - Sundance Now
The Missing Children (docuseries debut) - Topic
The Weekend Away (movie) - Netflix
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (doc) - Netflix
America ReFramed: For the Love of Rutland (doc) - World Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
Station 19 - ABC
Top Chef (season premiere) - Bravo
Young Sheldon - CBS
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Law & Order - NBC
8:30 p.m.
B Positive (special time) - CBS
9 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Ghosts - CBS
Legacies - The CW
Call Me Kat - Fox
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
Go-Big Show (semi-finals) - TBS
9:30 p.m.
United States of Al (special time) - CBS
Pivoting - Fox
10 p.m.
Big Sky - ABC
Bull - CBS
Grown-ish - Freeform
Dicktown (animated series debut) - FXX
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
10:30 p.m.
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments