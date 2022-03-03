What to Watch podcast: Amanda Seyfried is bloody good in Hulu's The Dropout

Plus, ahoy! Our Flag Means Death premieres, and The Tourist takes us down under.
By EW Staff March 03, 2022 at 09:27 AM EST
Advertisement

Amanda Seyfried stars in The Dropout as disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who became a self-made billionaire as she tried to revolutionize the medical industry but in the process defrauded investors out of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi stars as Blackbeard and Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet on the pirate workplace comedy Our Flag Means Death, and Jamie Dornan portrays a man with amnesia who finds himself on the run from people trying to kill him in The Tourist.

Aisha Tyler, one of the voice actors in The Boys animated series Diabolical, tells us what she's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including a huge theft on the set of Netflix's Lupin and the return of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance — and trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 3

Streaming

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer (series debut) - Discovery+

Our Flag Means Death (series debut) - HBO Max

The Tourist (limited series debut) - HBO Max

Gaming Wall St (two-part doc) - HBO Max

The Dropout (series debut) - Hulu

Star Trek: Picard (season premiere) - Paramount+

Joe vs. Carole (series debut) - Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami (two-part reunion begins) - Peacock

Echos (series debut) - Sundance Now

The Missing Children (docuseries debut) - Topic

The Weekend Away (movie) - Netflix

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (doc) - Netflix

America ReFramed: For the Love of Rutland (doc) - World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Station 19 - ABC

Top Chef (season premiere) - Bravo

Young Sheldon - CBS

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

B Positive (special time) - CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Ghosts - CBS

Legacies - The CW

Call Me Kat - Fox

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Go-Big Show (semi-finals) - TBS

9:30 p.m.

United States of Al (special time) - CBS

Pivoting - Fox

10 p.m.

Big Sky - ABC

Bull - CBS

Grown-ish - Freeform

Dicktown (animated series debut) - FXX

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com