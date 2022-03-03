Plus, ahoy! Our Flag Means Death premieres, and The Tourist takes us down under.

Amanda Seyfried stars in The Dropout as disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who became a self-made billionaire as she tried to revolutionize the medical industry but in the process defrauded investors out of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi stars as Blackbeard and Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet on the pirate workplace comedy Our Flag Means Death, and Jamie Dornan portrays a man with amnesia who finds himself on the run from people trying to kill him in The Tourist.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 3

Streaming

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer (series debut) - Discovery+

Our Flag Means Death (series debut) - HBO Max

The Tourist (limited series debut) - HBO Max

Gaming Wall St (two-part doc) - HBO Max

The Dropout (series debut) - Hulu

Star Trek: Picard (season premiere) - Paramount+

Joe vs. Carole (series debut) - Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami (two-part reunion begins) - Peacock

Echos (series debut) - Sundance Now

The Missing Children (docuseries debut) - Topic

The Weekend Away (movie) - Netflix

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (doc) - Netflix

America ReFramed: For the Love of Rutland (doc) - World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Station 19 - ABC

Top Chef (season premiere) - Bravo

Young Sheldon - CBS

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

B Positive (special time) - CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Ghosts - CBS

Legacies - The CW

Call Me Kat - Fox

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

Go-Big Show (semi-finals) - TBS

9:30 p.m.

United States of Al (special time) - CBS

Pivoting - Fox

10 p.m.

Big Sky - ABC

Bull - CBS

Dicktown (animated series debut) - FXX

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change