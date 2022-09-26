What to Watch podcast: The Cleaning Lady gets complicated

Plus, you're in for spooky sweets and wild eats on Halloween Cookie Challenge and Chefs vs. Wild.
By EW Staff September 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's podcast, Drag Race star Kornbread reveals she has been diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer in the small intestine, but says she will be fine. 40 Don't Worry Darling crew members have issued a joint statement denying bad blood between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on set of the psychological thriller, and Post Malone was hospitalized again for pain in his ribs a week after getting injured on stage.

Plus, The Cleaning Lady season 2 is getting complicated, world-class chefs must survive the wilderness in Chefs vs. Wild, and your sweet tooth is indulged with Halloween Cookie Challenge.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, September 26

Streaming

Chefs vs. Wild (series debut) - Hulu

Best in Dough - Hulu

Recipes for Love and Murder - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

My True Crime Story - VH1

Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

*times are ET and subject to change

