On today's podcast, Drag Race star Kornbread reveals she has been diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer in the small intestine, but says she will be fine. 40 Don't Worry Darling crew members have issued a joint statement denying bad blood between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on set of the psychological thriller, and Post Malone was hospitalized again for pain in his ribs a week after getting injured on stage.
Plus, The Cleaning Lady season 2 is getting complicated, world-class chefs must survive the wilderness in Chefs vs. Wild, and your sweet tooth is indulged with Halloween Cookie Challenge.
What to watch on Monday, September 26
Streaming
Chefs vs. Wild (series debut) - Hulu
Best in Dough - Hulu
Recipes for Love and Murder - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
My True Crime Story - VH1
Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
