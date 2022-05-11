What to Watch podcast: The Challenge: All Stars calls on its strongest competitors
The Challenge: All Stars is back for a new season, pitting past contestants of the physical competition series against each other for a shot at $500,000. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are ready for season 12, complete with fun vacations including Mexico, but also plenty of drama between friends and family — sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have a big confrontation — more of Erika's legal woes, and Dorit's horrific encounter with armed robbers who hold her at gunpoint in her home. And in the documentary Our Father, nearly 100 people learn they were fathered by the same fertility doctor who, without consent, used his own sperm to impregnate patients.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Ariana DeBose's new role on Westworld, the end of Dollface, Devon Sawa's return to Chucky, and which Scream actors will be back for the sixth movie — and trivia.
What to Watch on Wednesday, May 11
Streaming
The Quest (series debut) — Disney+
Messy History of American Food (series debut) — Discovery+
Our Father (documentary) — Netflix
The Circle (new batch of episodes) — Netflix
The Challenge: All Stars (season premiere) — Paramount+
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans — Paramount+
Movies
Operation Mincemeat (movie) — Netflix
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Dinosaur Apocalypse (two-episode special) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere) — Bravo
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Beyond the Edge — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Domino Masters — Fox
The Racism Virus (special) — NBC News NOW
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
