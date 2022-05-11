What to Watch podcast: The Challenge: All Stars calls on its strongest competitors

Plus, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season premiere is sure to be shady and Netflix's Our Father documentary exposes a doctor's disgusting actions.

The Challenge: All Stars is back for a new season, pitting past contestants of the physical competition series against each other for a shot at $500,000. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are ready for season 12, complete with fun vacations including Mexico, but also plenty of drama between friends and family — sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have a big confrontation — more of Erika's legal woes, and Dorit's horrific encounter with armed robbers who hold her at gunpoint in her home. And in the documentary Our Father, nearly 100 people learn they were fathered by the same fertility doctor who, without consent, used his own sperm to impregnate patients.

Related Content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, May 11

Streaming

The Quest (series debut) — Disney+

Messy History of American Food (series debut) — Discovery+

Our Father (documentary) — Netflix

The Circle (new batch of episodes) — Netflix

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans — Paramount+

Movies

Operation Mincemeat (movie) — Netflix

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Dinosaur Apocalypse (two-episode special) — PBS

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

The Racism Virus (special) — NBC News NOW

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change