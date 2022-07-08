Plus, learn how to go viral in the afterlife on Boo, Bitch, learn How to Build a Sex Room and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: It's Homelander vs. Soldier Boy on an epic season finale of The Boys

Prepare for an epic showdown on the season 3 finale of The Boys, where Soldier Boy has agreed to take down Homelander — but will he actually go through with it after what we learned in the penultimate episode? Showrunner Eric Kripke explains how the season's overall theme plays into the big revelation.

To All the Boys star Lana Condor returns to Netflix, this time in the comedy limited series Boo, Bitch, where she plays a high schooler who wakes up one day as a ghost with some unfinished business. Taron Egerton stars in the limited series Black Bird as a prisoner who's offered freedom if he can get a fellow prisoner to confess to some gruesome crimes. Forget traditional home makeovers, Netflix is showing viewers How to Build a Sex Room in a new home/relationship renovation series. And Billy Porter is exploring his family's roots on the season premiere of Who Do You Think You Are?.

What to watch on Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10

FRIDAY

Streaming

Black Bird (series debut) - Apple TV+

Duck & Goose (animated series debut) - Apple TV+

Trigger Point (series debut) - Peacock

Conjuring Kesha (series debut) - discovery+

Boo, Bitch (series debut) - Netflix

The Sea Beast (movie) - Netflix

How to Build a Sex Room (series debut) - Netflix

Dangerous Liaisons (series debut) - Netflix

The Boys (season 3 finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Supreme Team (series debut) - Showtime

Top Gear America - MotorTrend+

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical - Apple TV+

Trixie Motel - Discovery+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Star Trek: Prodigy - Nickelodeon

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

8 p.m.

History of the World: The Origin of Life (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere) - TLC

9 p.m.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (series debut) - Lifetime

Steal This House (series debut) - HGTV

SUNDAY

Streaming

Skymed (series debut) - Paramount+

Evil - Paramount+

7 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are? (season premiere) - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere) - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends (season premiere) - A&E

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

Westworld - HBO

Women Who Rock (docuseries debut) - EPIX

The Final Straw (series debut) - ABC

Mighty Cruise Ships (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine (season premiere) - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals (series debut) - A&E

Supreme Team (series debut) - Showtime

Sharkfest Kickoff -National Geographic

The Anarchists (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

P-Valley - STARZ

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk (season premiere) - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change