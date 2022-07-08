What to Watch podcast: It's Homelander vs. Soldier Boy on an epic season finale of The Boys
Prepare for an epic showdown on the season 3 finale of The Boys, where Soldier Boy has agreed to take down Homelander — but will he actually go through with it after what we learned in the penultimate episode? Showrunner Eric Kripke explains how the season's overall theme plays into the big revelation.
To All the Boys star Lana Condor returns to Netflix, this time in the comedy limited series Boo, Bitch, where she plays a high schooler who wakes up one day as a ghost with some unfinished business. Taron Egerton stars in the limited series Black Bird as a prisoner who's offered freedom if he can get a fellow prisoner to confess to some gruesome crimes. Forget traditional home makeovers, Netflix is showing viewers How to Build a Sex Room in a new home/relationship renovation series. And Billy Porter is exploring his family's roots on the season premiere of Who Do You Think You Are?.
Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris, and Take the Night star Shomari Love are both telling us what they're watching — and they have one strange(r) pick in common. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Ryan Seacrest's big blunder on Kelly Ripa's new game show, Rosie O'Donnell's return to A League of Their Own, and a role recasting for the final episodes of Better Call Saul — our Sound Bite of the Week honoring James Caan, who died this week, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10
FRIDAY
Streaming
Black Bird (series debut) - Apple TV+
Duck & Goose (animated series debut) - Apple TV+
Trigger Point (series debut) - Peacock
Conjuring Kesha (series debut) - discovery+
Boo, Bitch (series debut) - Netflix
The Sea Beast (movie) - Netflix
How to Build a Sex Room (series debut) - Netflix
Dangerous Liaisons (series debut) - Netflix
The Boys (season 3 finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Supreme Team (series debut) - Showtime
Top Gear America - MotorTrend+
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Loot - Apple TV+
Physical - Apple TV+
Trixie Motel - Discovery+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Nickelodeon
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
8 p.m.
History of the World: The Origin of Life (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere) - TLC
9 p.m.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (series debut) - Lifetime
Steal This House (series debut) - HGTV
SUNDAY
Streaming
Skymed (series debut) - Paramount+
Evil - Paramount+
7 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are? (season premiere) - NBC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere) - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends (season premiere) - A&E
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
Westworld - HBO
Women Who Rock (docuseries debut) - EPIX
The Final Straw (series debut) - ABC
Mighty Cruise Ships (series debut) - Smithsonian Channel
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine (season premiere) - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals (series debut) - A&E
Supreme Team (series debut) - Showtime
Sharkfest Kickoff -National Geographic
The Anarchists (docuseries debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
P-Valley - STARZ
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk (season premiere) - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
