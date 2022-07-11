What to Watch podcast: Two Bachelorettes are better than one on tonight's season premiere

Plus, secrets are stirring the pot on the series premiere of Claim to Fame, and Better Call Saul is back for its final batch of episodes.
By EW Staff July 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

For the first time in the show's history, The Bachelorette welcomes two women looking for love: Gabby and Rachel — they'll both choose from the same pool of 32 men. Better Call Saul returns for its final stretch of episodes before wrapping up next month, and in the first episode, a massive question looms over Jimmy and Kim. And on the new reality competition Claim to Fame, relatives of celebrities move into a house together and try to figure out who each of their fellow contestants is related to, all while hiding the identity of their own famous family member.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Thor's huge weekend at the box office, what Miles Teller says about a possible third Top Gun movie, and several celebrity deaths including The Sopranos' Tony Sirico — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, July 11

Streaming

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (season premiere) - Peacock

Team Zenko Go (season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette (season premiere) - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean (season premiere) - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

BBQ USA (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Better Call Saul (final episodes begin) - AMC

10 p.m.

Breeders (season finale) - FX

Claim to Fame (series debut) - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com