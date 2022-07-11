Plus, secrets are stirring the pot on the series premiere of Claim to Fame, and Better Call Saul is back for its final batch of episodes.

What to Watch podcast: Two Bachelorettes are better than one on tonight's season premiere

For the first time in the show's history, The Bachelorette welcomes two women looking for love: Gabby and Rachel — they'll both choose from the same pool of 32 men. Better Call Saul returns for its final stretch of episodes before wrapping up next month, and in the first episode, a massive question looms over Jimmy and Kim. And on the new reality competition Claim to Fame, relatives of celebrities move into a house together and try to figure out who each of their fellow contestants is related to, all while hiding the identity of their own famous family member.

What to watch on Monday, July 11

Streaming

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (season premiere) - Peacock

Team Zenko Go (season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette (season premiere) - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean (season premiere) - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

BBQ USA (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Better Call Saul (final episodes begin) - AMC

10 p.m.

Breeders (season finale) - FX

Claim to Fame (series debut) - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change