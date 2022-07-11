What to Watch podcast: Two Bachelorettes are better than one on tonight's season premiere
For the first time in the show's history, The Bachelorette welcomes two women looking for love: Gabby and Rachel — they'll both choose from the same pool of 32 men. Better Call Saul returns for its final stretch of episodes before wrapping up next month, and in the first episode, a massive question looms over Jimmy and Kim. And on the new reality competition Claim to Fame, relatives of celebrities move into a house together and try to figure out who each of their fellow contestants is related to, all while hiding the identity of their own famous family member.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Thor's huge weekend at the box office, what Miles Teller says about a possible third Top Gun movie, and several celebrity deaths including The Sopranos' Tony Sirico — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
What to watch on Monday, July 11
Streaming
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (season premiere) - Peacock
Team Zenko Go (season premiere) - Netflix
8 p.m.
The Bachelorette (season premiere) - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean (season premiere) - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
9 p.m.
BBQ USA (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Better Call Saul (final episodes begin) - AMC
10 p.m.
Breeders (season finale) - FX
Claim to Fame (series debut) - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
