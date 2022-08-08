What to Watch podcast: Logan faces Gabby and Rachel with big admission on The Bachelorette

Plus, Michael Trevino makes his directorial debut on Roswell, New Mexico, and it's a sizzlin' summer down South on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

When Logan reveals to Gabby and Rachel that his feelings for one of them have changed and he's switched sides, things get messy for the women and all of the guys on The Bachelorette. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return for new seasons, with new music and new drama in both cities. And Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Trevino directs the new episode, which finds Liz trapped in a mindscape in the Wild West — Trevino tells us about his inspirations for the episode, and reveals what he's been watching.

What to watch on Monday, August 8

Streaming

Darby and Joan (series debut) - Acorn TV

Elvis (movie/streaming debut) - HBO Max

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere) - VH1

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (season finale) - National Geographic

The Bachelorette - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico -The CW

9 p.m.

SMOTHERED (season premiere) - TLC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (season premiere) - VH1

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge - National Geographic

BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Better Call Saul - AMC

10 p.m.

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason - National Geographic

Claim to Fame - ABC

Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change