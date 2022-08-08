What to Watch podcast: Logan faces Gabby and Rachel with big admission on The Bachelorette
When Logan reveals to Gabby and Rachel that his feelings for one of them have changed and he's switched sides, things get messy for the women and all of the guys on The Bachelorette. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return for new seasons, with new music and new drama in both cities. And Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Trevino directs the new episode, which finds Liz trapped in a mindscape in the Wild West — Trevino tells us about his inspirations for the episode, and reveals what he's been watching.
Plus entertainment headlines — including Jennette McCurdy reveals that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her hush money to not talk about the abuse she endured working for the network, Brad Pitt's Bullet Train speeds to no. 1 at the box office, Peter Jackson explains why he isn't part of the Lord of the Rings series, Abbott Elementary wins big at the TCA Awards, and Magnum P.I. star Roger E. Mosley dies — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
What to watch on Monday, August 8
Streaming
Darby and Joan (series debut) - Acorn TV
Elvis (movie/streaming debut) - HBO Max
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere) - VH1
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (season finale) - National Geographic
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico -The CW
9 p.m.
SMOTHERED (season premiere) - TLC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (season premiere) - VH1
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge - National Geographic
BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Better Call Saul - AMC
10 p.m.
World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason - National Geographic
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
