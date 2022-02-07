Plus, VH1 celebrates Black History Month with a Love & Hip Hop special exploring the cast's ancestry, and the firehouse searches for a missing girl on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

What to Watch podcast: The Bachelor goes Canadian and gets roasty for week 5

Clayton Echard reveals he's been majorly bitten by the love bug on ABC's The Bachelor, where Shanae goes on a two-on-one date with Genevieve and they try to settle their beef, and Clayton and the ladies head to Toronto to get a lesson in comedy before the Bachelor Ultimate Roast.

On Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe's Owen goes on a date with the governor's chief of staff — played by Amy Acker, the subject of today's trivia question — but things don't go as planned. And the squad is on the case of a missing girl after responding to a fire.

And on VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, the cast traces their roots and then gets tattoos to honor their ancestry.

What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 7

Check local listings

American Experience — Riveted: The History of Jeans — PBS

Independent Lens — Owned: A Tale of Two Americas — PBS

8 p.m.

March — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

One Thousand Years of Slavery (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy — A&E

4400 — The CW

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy (two-part special debut) — VH1

10 p.m.

Promised Land — ABC

Streaming

Agatha Raisin (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Angela Black (series debut) — Spectrum Originals

*times are ET and subject to change