What to Watch podcast: The Bachelor goes Canadian and gets roasty for week 5

Plus, VH1 celebrates Black History Month with a Love & Hip Hop special exploring the cast's ancestry, and the firehouse searches for a missing girl on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
By EW Staff February 07, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST
Clayton Echard reveals he's been majorly bitten by the love bug on ABC's The Bachelor, where Shanae goes on a two-on-one date with Genevieve and they try to settle their beef, and Clayton and the ladies head to Toronto to get a lesson in comedy before the Bachelor Ultimate Roast.

On Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe's Owen goes on a date with the governor's chief of staff — played by Amy Acker, the subject of today's trivia question — but things don't go as planned. And the squad is on the case of a missing girl after responding to a fire.

And on VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, the cast traces their roots and then gets tattoos to honor their ancestry.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Jackass Forever's big weekend at the box office, David Lynch's role in an upcoming Steven Speilberg film, and renewal news about HBO's Euphoria — and This Week in Entertainment History, about the Beatles first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 7

American Experience — Riveted: The History of Jeans — PBS

Independent Lens — Owned: A Tale of Two Americas — PBS

8 p.m.

The Bachelor — ABC

Below Deck (reunion) — Bravo

March — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

One Thousand Years of Slavery (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy — A&E

Summer House — Bravo

4400 — The CW

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

The Gilded Age — HBO

Snowpiercer — TNT

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy (two-part special debut) — VH1

10 p.m.

Promised Land — ABC

Streaming

Agatha Raisin (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Angela Black (series debut) — Spectrum Originals

