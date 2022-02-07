What to Watch podcast: The Bachelor goes Canadian and gets roasty for week 5
Clayton Echard reveals he's been majorly bitten by the love bug on ABC's The Bachelor, where Shanae goes on a two-on-one date with Genevieve and they try to settle their beef, and Clayton and the ladies head to Toronto to get a lesson in comedy before the Bachelor Ultimate Roast.
On Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe's Owen goes on a date with the governor's chief of staff — played by Amy Acker, the subject of today's trivia question — but things don't go as planned. And the squad is on the case of a missing girl after responding to a fire.
And on VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, the cast traces their roots and then gets tattoos to honor their ancestry.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Jackass Forever's big weekend at the box office, David Lynch's role in an upcoming Steven Speilberg film, and renewal news about HBO's Euphoria — and This Week in Entertainment History, about the Beatles first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 7
Check local listings
American Experience — Riveted: The History of Jeans — PBS
Independent Lens — Owned: A Tale of Two Americas — PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck (reunion) — Bravo
March — The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
One Thousand Years of Slavery (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy — A&E
4400 — The CW
The Cleaning Lady — Fox
Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy (two-part special debut) — VH1
10 p.m.
Promised Land — ABC
Streaming
Agatha Raisin (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Angela Black (series debut) — Spectrum Originals
*times are ET and subject to change
