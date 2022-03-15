What to Watch podcast: Clayton's Bachelor journey ends with a rollercoaster of a finale

Also, Evan Rachel Wood reclaims her story of domestic violence in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, and more.
By EW Staff March 15, 2022 at 09:55 AM EDT
On today's podcast: One Hocus Pocus alum won't be appearing in the highly anticipated sequel (but a Drag Race all-star will!), Dolly Parton turns down her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination in the most Dolly Parton way possible, and New Amsterdam announces its end.

Meanwhile, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns with season 3 of Young Rock; Evan Rachel Wood details her alleged sexual abuse by Marilyn Manson in the new HBO documentary Phoenix Rising; and The Bachelor comes to a predictably dramatic conclusion.

Plus, the cast of NBC's The Thing About Pam tell us what they're watching; and Mr. Mayor trivia: Do you know who was originally planned to headline the political comedy?

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Thing About Pam stars Judy Greer and Mac Brandt are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, March 15

Streaming

The Bay (season premiere) — BritBox

Holy Heist (doc) — Discovery+

Bling Empire (season premiere) — Netflix

Team Zenko Go (animated series debut) — Netflix

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous (comedy special) — Netflix

Movies

The Last Tourist (doc) — Digital

The Last Mountain — Digital/VOD

The Boy Behind the Door — Digital

8 p.m.

The Bachelor (season finale) — ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

FBI — CBS

Young Rock (season premiere) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor (season premiere)— NBC

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Phoenix Rising (two-part doc debut) — HBO

Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn (series debut) — HGTV

This Is Us — NBC

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

The Thing About Pam — NBC

