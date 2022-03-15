What to Watch podcast: Clayton's Bachelor journey ends with a rollercoaster of a finale
On today's podcast: One Hocus Pocus alum won't be appearing in the highly anticipated sequel (but a Drag Race all-star will!), Dolly Parton turns down her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination in the most Dolly Parton way possible, and New Amsterdam announces its end.
Meanwhile, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns with season 3 of Young Rock; Evan Rachel Wood details her alleged sexual abuse by Marilyn Manson in the new HBO documentary Phoenix Rising; and The Bachelor comes to a predictably dramatic conclusion.
Plus, the cast of NBC's The Thing About Pam tell us what they're watching; and Mr. Mayor trivia: Do you know who was originally planned to headline the political comedy?
Based on a true crime story, Renée Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp, a devoted neighbor and friend. Or at least that's what she wants you to think.
Don't miss The Thing About Pam, Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Thing About Pam stars Judy Greer and Mac Brandt are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, March 15
Streaming
The Bay (season premiere) — BritBox
Holy Heist (doc) — Discovery+
Bling Empire (season premiere) — Netflix
Team Zenko Go (animated series debut) — Netflix
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous (comedy special) — Netflix
Movies
The Last Tourist (doc) — Digital
The Last Mountain — Digital/VOD
The Boy Behind the Door — Digital
8 p.m.
The Bachelor (season finale) — ABC
FBI — CBS
Young Rock (season premiere) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor (season premiere)— NBC
9 p.m.
FBI: International — CBS
Phoenix Rising (two-part doc debut) — HBO
Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn (series debut) — HGTV
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
