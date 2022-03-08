What to Watch podcast: Survivor kicks off season 42 with familiar twists and new castaways
Eighteen new castaways are battling it out for $1 million on Survivor 42 — we have a preview of the first four minutes and hear from some of them about why they think they'll win.
Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan tells us about dark turn in the finale of the limited series, where an internet entrepreneur with a web cam business offers to buy the rights to the tape, but Pam just wants everything to go away.
And a new season of the wild and wacky The Masked Singer debuts on Fox, and this season's contestants are split into three groups: The Good, the Bad, or the Cuddly.
There's a new episode tonight of Syfy's Astrid & Lilly Save the World, and the stars and co-creators tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including new roles for Florence Pugh and Giancarlo Esposito, and news about the end of Never Have I Ever — and trivia.
Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino star in Shining Vale, a horror comedy about a troubled writer (Cox) whose new house is either haunted — or she's losing her mind.
Don't miss Shining Vale, available to Watch Now only on Starz and the Starz App.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of Astrid & Lilly Save the World are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, March 9
8 p.m.
The Masked Singer (season premiere) — Fox
9 p.m.
Kung Fu (season premiere) — The CW
Domino Masters (series debut) — Fox
Resident Alien — Syfy
10 p.m.
Good Trouble (season premiere) — Freeform
Snowfall — FX
Signs of a Psychopath (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)
Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy
Streaming
Pam & Tommy (finale) — Hulu
The Andy Warhol Diaries (docuseries debut) — Netflix
The Last Kingdom (final season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
