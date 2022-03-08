What to Watch podcast: Survivor kicks off season 42 with familiar twists and new castaways

Plus, Pam & Tommy presses "stop" and The Masked Singer takes the stage for a new season.
By EW Staff Updated March 09, 2022 at 08:42 AM EST
Eighteen new castaways are battling it out for $1 million on Survivor 42 — we have a preview of the first four minutes and hear from some of them about why they think they'll win.

Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan tells us about dark turn in the finale of the limited series, where an internet entrepreneur with a web cam business offers to buy the rights to the tape, but Pam just wants everything to go away.

And a new season of the wild and wacky The Masked Singer debuts on Fox, and this season's contestants are split into three groups: The Good, the Bad, or the Cuddly.

There's a new episode tonight of Syfy's Astrid & Lilly Save the World, and the stars and co-creators tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including new roles for Florence Pugh and Giancarlo Esposito, and news about the end of Never Have I Ever — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of Astrid & Lilly Save the World are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, March 9

8 p.m.

Survivor (season premiere) — CBS

South Park — Comedy Central

The Flash (midseason premiere) — The CW

The Masked Singer (season premiere) — Fox

Chicago Med — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

Kung Fu (season premiere) — The CW

Domino Masters (series debut) — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

Resident Alien — Syfy

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

Good Trouble (season premiere) — Freeform

Snowfall — FX

Signs of a Psychopath (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy

Streaming

Pam & Tommy (finale) — Hulu

The Andy Warhol Diaries (docuseries debut) — Netflix

The Last Kingdom (final season premiere) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

