Plus, Pam & Tommy presses "stop" and The Masked Singer takes the stage for a new season.

What to Watch podcast: Survivor kicks off season 42 with familiar twists and new castaways

Eighteen new castaways are battling it out for $1 million on Survivor 42 — we have a preview of the first four minutes and hear from some of them about why they think they'll win.

Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan tells us about dark turn in the finale of the limited series, where an internet entrepreneur with a web cam business offers to buy the rights to the tape, but Pam just wants everything to go away.

And a new season of the wild and wacky The Masked Singer debuts on Fox, and this season's contestants are split into three groups: The Good, the Bad, or the Cuddly.

There's a new episode tonight of Syfy's Astrid & Lilly Save the World, and the stars and co-creators tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including new roles for Florence Pugh and Giancarlo Esposito, and news about the end of Never Have I Ever — and trivia.

What to Watch on Wednesday, March 9

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Kung Fu (season premiere) — The CW

Domino Masters (series debut) — Fox

Resident Alien — Syfy

10 p.m.

Snowfall — FX

Signs of a Psychopath (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+)

Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy

Streaming

The Last Kingdom (final season premiere) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change