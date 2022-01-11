What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois returns and Naomi arrives on The CW
EW's What to Watch podcast previews the season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois, the debut of Ava DuVernay's Naomi, and more.
The CW's newest superhero series Naomi debuts, from EP Ava DuVernay and starring newcomer Kaci Walfall, who tells us about the connection she feels with the character. "I could relate to her. We're both teenagers. I started the show when I was 16, she's 16, I'm 17. So there's a lot of parallels within our life," Walfall tells EW. "And the big question of the show is, Who am I? And that's a question, especially as a teenager, I ask myself all the time."
And it's likely no coincidence that the show airs right after the return of Superman & Lois — Naomi is a big fan of the Man of Steel. Elsewhere, OWN debuts its newest juicy family drama, "juice" being the keyword: The Kings of Napa centers on a wealthy wine-country family and the in-fighting between the kids to take control.
Plus, entertainment headlines — Betty White's official cause of death, news about the future of Grey's Anatomy, and a special renewal for Emily in Paris — trivia about Superman & Lois, and Wipeout cohost Camille Kostek tells us what she's watching.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
TV and Movie Listings for January 11
Check local listings
American Masters: Ailey — PBS
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
FBI — CBS
Superman & Lois (season premiere) — The CW
Teen Mom: Family Reunion (series debut) — MTV
American Auto — NBC
The Kings of Napa (series debut) — OWN
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew — NBC
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary — ABC
FBI: International — CBS
Naomi (series debut) — The CW
Our Kind of People (winter premiere) — Fox
Teen Mom: Girls' Night In (series debut) — MTV
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Small Town Secrets (docuseries debut) — VICE TV
Streaming
Diary of the Grizzly Man (docuseries) — Digital
Movies
Dawn Raid — Digital/VOD
The Legends of La Llorona — Digital/VOD
A.RTIFICIAL I.IMMORTALITY (doc) — VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
