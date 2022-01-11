What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois returns and Naomi arrives on The CW

EW's What to Watch podcast previews the season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois, the debut of Ava DuVernay's Naomi, and more.

The CW's newest superhero series Naomi debuts, from EP Ava DuVernay and starring newcomer Kaci Walfall, who tells us about the connection she feels with the character. "I could relate to her. We're both teenagers. I started the show when I was 16, she's 16, I'm 17. So there's a lot of parallels within our life," Walfall tells EW. "And the big question of the show is, Who am I? And that's a question, especially as a teenager, I ask myself all the time."

And it's likely no coincidence that the show airs right after the return of Superman & Lois — Naomi is a big fan of the Man of Steel. Elsewhere, OWN debuts its newest juicy family drama, "juice" being the keyword: The Kings of Napa centers on a wealthy wine-country family and the in-fighting between the kids to take control.

TV and Movie Listings for January 11

Check local listings

American Masters: Ailey — PBS

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey — ABC

FBI — CBS

Superman & Lois (season premiere) — The CW

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (series debut) — MTV

American Auto — NBC

The Kings of Napa (series debut) — OWN

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew — NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

FBI: International — CBS

Naomi (series debut) — The CW

Our Kind of People (winter premiere) — Fox

Teen Mom: Girls' Night In (series debut) — MTV

Wipeout (new episodes begin) — TBS

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Small Town Secrets (docuseries debut) — VICE TV

Streaming

Diary of the Grizzly Man (docuseries) — Digital

Movies

Dawn Raid — Digital/VOD

The Legends of La Llorona — Digital/VOD

A.RTIFICIAL I.IMMORTALITY (doc) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change