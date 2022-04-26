Plus, Mary Steenburgen stops by her husband Ted Danson's sitcom Mr. Mayor, and more.

What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois gets super Bizarro in return from hiatus

Sydney Sweeney explains why she thought Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was killing her character Cassie on the second season of the HBO drama.

After a month-long break, Superman & Lois is back, and the show goes super Bizarro in its return after Superman follows Ally through a portal to the inverse world. MTV is coming to the aid of people exclaiming Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship, where hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones investigate relationships and uncover shocking clues and theories about why they're being kept hidden before bringing the couples together to expose the truth behind the deception. And Mr. Mayor star Ted Danson's wife Mary Steenburgen guest stars on the NBC comedy as his character's date to a staffer's western-themed murder-mystery party.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, April 26

Streaming

David Spade: Nothing Personal (comedy special) — Netflix

Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs (limited series debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Name That Tune — Fox

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! (series debut) — MTV

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (season finale) — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change