What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois gets super Bizarro in return from hiatus
Sydney Sweeney explains why she thought Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was killing her character Cassie on the second season of the HBO drama.
After a month-long break, Superman & Lois is back, and the show goes super Bizarro in its return after Superman follows Ally through a portal to the inverse world. MTV is coming to the aid of people exclaiming Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship, where hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones investigate relationships and uncover shocking clues and theories about why they're being kept hidden before bringing the couples together to expose the truth behind the deception. And Mr. Mayor star Ted Danson's wife Mary Steenburgen guest stars on the NBC comedy as his character's date to a staffer's western-themed murder-mystery party.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Cary Elwes' scare with a rattlesnake bite and Jared Padalecki recovering from a 'very bad car accident,' and Jane Seymour admitting to her romantic relationship with Christopher Reeve on the set of 1980's Somewhere in Time — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, April 26
Streaming
David Spade: Nothing Personal (comedy special) — Netflix
Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs (limited series debut) — Peacock
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey (back-to-back eps/season finale) — ABC
FBI — CBS
Superman & Lois (returns from hiatus) — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
FBI: International — CBS
Name That Tune — Fox
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! (series debut) — MTV
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth (season finale) — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
