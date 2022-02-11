What to Watch podcast: Super Bowl LVI is live from Los Angeles

Plus, we head back to West Philadelphia for the new series Bel-Air, love is in the air in the new Amazon Prime movie I Want You Back, and more.
By EW Staff February 11, 2022 at 08:58 AM EST
Sure, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl 56, but we're here for the entertainment — from the Pepsi Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to the commercials starring Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, Megan the Stallion, Will Smith, and more.

Speaking of, the Will Smith–produced Bel-Air, a dramatic modern take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, debuts on Peacock.

Also: A new season of Netflix's Love Is Blind kicks off, in which eligible bachelors and bachelorettes can only hear each other and must try to connect based on conversations and personality. Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner stars as con artist Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey and swindled some of New York City's elite. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in the rom-com I Want You Back as two strangers who meet and bond over having just been dumped and plot a way to get their exes back. And the new Firestarter trailer gives us our Sound Bite of the Week.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including bad news for Disney+'s Beauty and the Beast prequel series and the return of MoviePass — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 11-13

FRIDAY 

Streaming

Pretzel and the Puppies (animated series debut) - Apple TV+

Dollface (season premiere) - Hulu

Inventing Anna (series debut) - Netflix

Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix

The Crew League (season premiere) - REVOLT

10 Truths About Love (series debut) - Amazon Prime

Movies

I Want You Back - Amazon Prime

The Sky Is Everywhere - Apple TV+

Tall Girl 2 - Netflix

The In Between - Paramount+

Marry Me - Peacock

Catch the Fair One - Digital

Those Who Walk Away - VOD

A Week in Paradise - VOD

Supercool - VOD

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

Everything's Gonna Be All White (docuseries debut) - Showtime

RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 - ABC

SATURDAY 

Movies

Harmony From the Heart - GAC Family

The Wedding Veil Unveiled - Hallmark

Line Sisters - Lifetime

8 p.m.

Attenborough's Global Adventure (series debut) - BBC America

Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours - CBS

SUNDAY 

Streaming

Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba (series finale) - Funimation, Crunchyroll

My Pack Life (series debut) - Discovery+

Bel-Air (series debut) - Peacock

2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XVIII - Animal Planet (and streaming on Discovery+)

6 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

Power Book IV: Force (timeslot premiere) - Starz

9 p.m.

Britannia - Epix

Euphoria - HBO

Billions - Showtime

10 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO

We Need to Talk About CosbyShowtime

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

