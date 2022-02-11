What to Watch podcast: Super Bowl LVI is live from Los Angeles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, we head back to West Philadelphia for the new series Bel-Air, love is in the air in the new Amazon Prime movie I Want You Back, and more.

Speaking of, the Will Smith–produced Bel-Air, a dramatic modern take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, debuts on Peacock.

Also: A new season of Netflix's Love Is Blind kicks off, in which eligible bachelors and bachelorettes can only hear each other and must try to connect based on conversations and personality. Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner stars as con artist Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey and swindled some of New York City's elite. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in the rom-com I Want You Back as two strangers who meet and bond over having just been dumped and plot a way to get their exes back. And the new Firestarter trailer gives us our Sound Bite of the Week.

What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 11-13

FRIDAY

Streaming

Pretzel and the Puppies (animated series debut) - Apple TV+

Dollface (season premiere) - Hulu

Inventing Anna (series debut) - Netflix

Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix

The Crew League (season premiere) - REVOLT

10 Truths About Love (series debut) - Amazon Prime

Movies

I Want You Back - Amazon Prime

The Sky Is Everywhere - Apple TV+

Tall Girl 2 - Netflix

The In Between - Paramount+

Marry Me - Peacock

Catch the Fair One - Digital

Those Who Walk Away - VOD

A Week in Paradise - VOD

Supercool - VOD

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

Everything's Gonna Be All White (docuseries debut) - Showtime

9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Movies

Harmony From the Heart - GAC Family

The Wedding Veil Unveiled - Hallmark

Line Sisters - Lifetime

8 p.m.

Attenborough's Global Adventure (series debut) - BBC America

Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals - The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours - CBS

SUNDAY

Streaming

Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba (series finale) - Funimation, Crunchyroll

My Pack Life (series debut) - Discovery+

2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XVIII - Animal Planet (and streaming on Discovery+)

6 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI - NBC

8 p.m.

Power Book IV: Force (timeslot premiere) - Starz

9 p.m.

Britannia - Epix

10 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones - HBO

*times are ET and subject to change