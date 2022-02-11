What to Watch podcast: Super Bowl LVI is live from Los Angeles
Sure, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl 56, but we're here for the entertainment — from the Pepsi Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to the commercials starring Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, Megan the Stallion, Will Smith, and more.
Speaking of, the Will Smith–produced Bel-Air, a dramatic modern take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, debuts on Peacock.
Also: A new season of Netflix's Love Is Blind kicks off, in which eligible bachelors and bachelorettes can only hear each other and must try to connect based on conversations and personality. Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner stars as con artist Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey and swindled some of New York City's elite. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in the rom-com I Want You Back as two strangers who meet and bond over having just been dumped and plot a way to get their exes back. And the new Firestarter trailer gives us our Sound Bite of the Week.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including bad news for Disney+'s Beauty and the Beast prequel series and the return of MoviePass — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 11-13
FRIDAY
Streaming
Pretzel and the Puppies (animated series debut) - Apple TV+
Dollface (season premiere) - Hulu
Inventing Anna (series debut) - Netflix
Love Is Blind (season premiere) - Netflix
The Crew League (season premiere) - REVOLT
10 Truths About Love (series debut) - Amazon Prime
Movies
I Want You Back - Amazon Prime
The Sky Is Everywhere - Apple TV+
Tall Girl 2 - Netflix
The In Between - Paramount+
Marry Me - Peacock
Catch the Fair One - Digital
Those Who Walk Away - VOD
A Week in Paradise - VOD
Supercool - VOD
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC
Celebrity Big Brother - CBS
Everything's Gonna Be All White (docuseries debut) - Showtime
9 p.m.
20/20 - ABC
SATURDAY
Movies
Harmony From the Heart - GAC Family
The Wedding Veil Unveiled - Hallmark
Line Sisters - Lifetime
8 p.m.
Attenborough's Global Adventure (series debut) - BBC America
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
SUNDAY
Streaming
Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba (series finale) - Funimation, Crunchyroll
My Pack Life (series debut) - Discovery+
Bel-Air (series debut) - Peacock
2 p.m.
Puppy Bowl XVIII - Animal Planet (and streaming on Discovery+)
6 p.m.
Super Bowl LVI - NBC
8 p.m.
Power Book IV: Force (timeslot premiere) - Starz
9 p.m.
Britannia - Epix
10 p.m.
The Righteous Gemstones - HBO
