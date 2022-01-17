What to Watch podcast: It's summer in January as Bravo's Summer House returns for season 6
Bravo's Summer House returns for its sixth season with plenty of drama including a Winter House crossover and visits from Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, who will potentially reignite some winter romances in the Hamptons. The CW's 4400 is back with its midseason premiere, where the government is still keeping them sequestered and under surveillance, worried about the danger they pose. And on the latest episode of Jimmy Fallon's wildly entertaining musical game show That's My Jam, Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha, and Ryan Tedder compete in a variety of music and dance challenges, including "Nonsense Karaoke" where Rexha sings some absurd lyrics to Rihanna's "Only Girl (In the World)."
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Scream's killer weekend at the box office, the next SNL host, and Tim Allen reprising his Santa Clause role for a new Disney+ limited series — This Week in Entertainment History about Betty White, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 17
Check local listings
The Good Dish (daytime series debut) — Syndicated
Independent Lens: A Reckoning in Boston (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Kenan — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House (season premiere) — Bravo
4400 (midseason premiere) — The CW
That's My Jam — NBC
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Ordinary Joe — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
