Plus, it's a battle of the podcasters on Only Murders in the Building, and the night market awaits on What We Do in the Shadows.

What to Watch podcast: It's a cross-country search for the best Street Food: USA

Street Food USA is celebrating the best bites in Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, New Orleans, Oahu, and Miami — and learning about the people who make these delicious dishes. On the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows, Nandor and Guillermo travel to the top-secret night market and wind up locked in a battle of strength — and at San Diego Comic-Con, the producers open up about this season's highlight: baby Colin Robinson. On Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are in a battle of crime podcasts with Only Murderers in the Building host Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, and end up on a stakeout trying to prove their innocence.

What to watch on Tuesday, July 26

Streaming

Whitney Cummings: Jokes (comedy special) - Netflix

Street Food: USA - Netflix

Never Seen Again (season premiere) - Paramount+

Love Island USA - Peacock

Love Island UK - Hulu

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Movies

Endangered (movie) - VOD

8 p.m.

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

MH370: Mystery of the Lost Flight (special) - History Channel

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Edge of the Earth - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

10 p.m.

UFO Witness - Travel Channel

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Kitchen Crash - Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change