What to Watch podcast: It's a cross-country search for the best Street Food: USA

Street Food USA is celebrating the best bites in Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, New Orleans, Oahu, and Miami — and learning about the people who make these delicious dishes. On the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows, Nandor and Guillermo travel to the top-secret night market and wind up locked in a battle of strength — and at San Diego Comic-Con, the producers open up about this season's highlight: baby Colin Robinson. On Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are in a battle of crime podcasts with Only Murderers in the Building host Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, and end up on a stakeout trying to prove their innocence.
Plus entertainment headlines — including news about the future of Jeopardy!'s hosts, the end of Samantha Bee's talk show, and the death of actors Paul Sorvino and David Warner — and trivia.
What to watch on Tuesday, July 26
Streaming
Whitney Cummings: Jokes (comedy special) - Netflix
Street Food: USA - Netflix
Never Seen Again (season premiere) - Paramount+
Love Island USA - Peacock
Love Island UK - Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Movies
Endangered (movie) - VOD
8 p.m.
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
MH370: Mystery of the Lost Flight (special) - History Channel
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Edge of the Earth - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
10 p.m.
UFO Witness - Travel Channel
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Kitchen Crash - Food Network
*times are ET and subject to change
