What to Watch podcast: Head back into the Upside Down for Stranger Things season 4 finale

Plus, Joey King is kicking lots of royal behind in The Princess, Chris Pratt SEALs the deal on The Terminal List, and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff July 01, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Eleven and Vecna prepare for a showdown in the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Joey King gets into action-hero mode in the movie The Princess, where she goes to battle to save her kingdom and family. Chris Pratt is caught up in a military conspiracy — or is he? — in the action-thriller series The Terminal List.

Trixie Mattel's renovation of a Palm Springs motel continues on Trixie Motel — and her friend Iggy Azalea stops by to help. The attention turns to Miss Mississippi on the new episode of P-Valley, as we learn more about Keyshawn's past.

Top Gear America cohost Rob Corddry tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Tim Allen's thoughts on the new Lightyear movie, Tom Swift's abrupt cancellation, and Sarah Highland's tropical new role — our Sound Bite of the Week from Lizzo's Carpool Karaoke, and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch this weekend July 1 - July 3

FRIDAY

Streaming

Top Gear America (season premiere) - MotorTrend+

The Terminal List (series debut) Amazon Prime Video

Stranger Things (season 4, volume 2 premiere) Netflix

The Brokenwood Mysteries (season premiere) - Acorn TV

The Boys - Amazon Prime Video

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical - Apple TV+

Trixie Motel - Discovery+

Funny Girls (series premiere) - Crackle

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Disney+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu

Movies

The Princess - Hulu

Hot Seat - Digital/VOD

The Bad Guys (streaming premiere) - Peacock

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) - OWN

Jailbreak Lovers - Lifetime

9 p.m.

First Blood - A&E

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu

Evil - Paramount+

Movies

The Passenger - VOD

7 p.m.

Ukraine: Answering the Call (special) - NBC

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

The Chi - Showtime

Westworld - HBO

10 p.m.

P-Valley - STARZ

The Man Who Fell to Earth (season finale) - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

