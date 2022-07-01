What to Watch podcast: Head back into the Upside Down for Stranger Things season 4 finale
Eleven and Vecna prepare for a showdown in the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Joey King gets into action-hero mode in the movie The Princess, where she goes to battle to save her kingdom and family. Chris Pratt is caught up in a military conspiracy — or is he? — in the action-thriller series The Terminal List.
Trixie Mattel's renovation of a Palm Springs motel continues on Trixie Motel — and her friend Iggy Azalea stops by to help. The attention turns to Miss Mississippi on the new episode of P-Valley, as we learn more about Keyshawn's past.
Top Gear America cohost Rob Corddry tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Tim Allen's thoughts on the new Lightyear movie, Tom Swift's abrupt cancellation, and Sarah Highland's tropical new role — our Sound Bite of the Week from Lizzo's Carpool Karaoke, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch this weekend July 1 - July 3
FRIDAY
Streaming
Top Gear America (season premiere) - MotorTrend+
The Terminal List (series debut) Amazon Prime Video
Stranger Things (season 4, volume 2 premiere) Netflix
The Brokenwood Mysteries (season premiere) - Acorn TV
The Boys - Amazon Prime Video
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Loot - Apple TV+
Physical - Apple TV+
Trixie Motel - Discovery+
Funny Girls (series premiere) - Crackle
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Disney+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu
Movies
The Princess - Hulu
Hot Seat - Digital/VOD
The Bad Guys (streaming premiere) - Peacock
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) - OWN
Jailbreak Lovers - Lifetime
9 p.m.
First Blood - A&E
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
SUNDAY
Streaming
Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu
Evil - Paramount+
Movies
The Passenger - VOD
7 p.m.
Ukraine: Answering the Call (special) - NBC
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
The Chi - Showtime
Westworld - HBO
10 p.m.
P-Valley - STARZ
The Man Who Fell to Earth (season finale) - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
