Plus, Joey King is kicking lots of royal behind in The Princess, Chris Pratt SEALs the deal on The Terminal List, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: Head back into the Upside Down for Stranger Things season 4 finale

Eleven and Vecna prepare for a showdown in the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Joey King gets into action-hero mode in the movie The Princess, where she goes to battle to save her kingdom and family. Chris Pratt is caught up in a military conspiracy — or is he? — in the action-thriller series The Terminal List.

Trixie Mattel's renovation of a Palm Springs motel continues on Trixie Motel — and her friend Iggy Azalea stops by to help. The attention turns to Miss Mississippi on the new episode of P-Valley, as we learn more about Keyshawn's past.

What to watch this weekend July 1 - July 3

FRIDAY

Streaming

Top Gear America (season premiere) - MotorTrend+

The Terminal List (series debut) Amazon Prime Video

Stranger Things (season 4, volume 2 premiere) Netflix

The Brokenwood Mysteries (season premiere) - Acorn TV

The Boys - Amazon Prime Video

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical - Apple TV+

Trixie Motel - Discovery+

Funny Girls (series premiere) - Crackle

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Disney+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu

Movies

The Princess - Hulu

Hot Seat - Digital/VOD

The Bad Guys (streaming premiere) - Peacock

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) - OWN

Jailbreak Lovers - Lifetime

9 p.m.

First Blood - A&E

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

Essence Fest Primetime - Hulu

Evil - Paramount+

Movies

The Passenger - VOD

7 p.m.

Ukraine: Answering the Call (special) - NBC

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

The Chi - Showtime

Westworld - HBO

10 p.m.

P-Valley - STARZ

The Man Who Fell to Earth (season finale) - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change