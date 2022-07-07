What to Watch podcast: A strange new future awaits Capt. Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season finale
U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Pike heads to the future for the season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, where he meets himself and tries to prevent — or accept — his own fate. Good Trouble returns for the back half of its fourth season, and drama is heating up in the Coterie as Mariana has to decide where to pursue things with Joaquin or tell Evan about her kiss with Joaquin. And on the new AMC+ drama Moonhaven, a big murder mystery is brewing in a utopian moon colony — and star Emma McDonald tells us what she's watching.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a Stranger Things spin-off and stage play, a former CNN anchor's claim that he's the inspiration behind a Rick and Morty character, and the end of Amazon's Night Sky — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, July 7
Streaming
Moonhaven (series debut) - AMC+
Miss S - HBO Max
The Visitors - HBO Max
Karma's World (season premiere) - Netflix
Players - Paramount+
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club - Peacock
The Split - Sundance Now
The Orville - Hulu
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (season finale) - Paramount+
Top Gear - AMC+
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Press Your Luck (season premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
Buckhead Shore - MTV
Southern Charm - Bravo
Generation Gap (series debut) - ABC
The Big D (series debut) - TBS
10 p.m.
Me or the Menu (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Good Trouble (midseason premiere) - Freeform
The Old Man - FX
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments