Plus, Good Trouble goes to trial and Moonhaven's premiere is out of this world.

U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Pike heads to the future for the season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, where he meets himself and tries to prevent — or accept — his own fate. Good Trouble returns for the back half of its fourth season, and drama is heating up in the Coterie as Mariana has to decide where to pursue things with Joaquin or tell Evan about her kiss with Joaquin. And on the new AMC+ drama Moonhaven, a big murder mystery is brewing in a utopian moon colony — and star Emma McDonald tells us what she's watching.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, July 7

Streaming

Moonhaven (series debut) - AMC+

Miss S - HBO Max

The Visitors - HBO Max

Karma's World (season premiere) - Netflix

Players - Paramount+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club - Peacock

The Split - Sundance Now

The Orville - Hulu

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (season finale) - Paramount+

Top Gear - AMC+

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Press Your Luck (season premiere) - ABC

9 p.m.

Buckhead Shore - MTV

Southern Charm - Bravo

Generation Gap (series debut) - ABC

The Big D (series debut) - TBS

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Good Trouble (midseason premiere) - Freeform

The Old Man - FX

*times are ET and subject to change