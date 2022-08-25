What to Watch podcast: Get ready for Bold Boimler vs. K'ranch on the new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks
On today's What to Watch: Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season, addressing that big season 1 finale cliffhanger — now, the crew has to rescue Captain Freeman and contend with a monster called K'ranch...a combo of ketchup and ranch. On his new show The End Is Nye, Bill Nye shows how we can survive inevitable natural and manmade disasters — but also how we can try to prevent them from even happening. Danny DeVito voices Devil on the animated series Little Demon, where he meets his daughter, the antichrist, voiced by DeVito's daughter Lucy.
Archer star Amber Nash tells us what she's watching. Plus trivia and entertainment headlines — including the cast of season 34 of The Amazing Race, a huge season premiere crossover for all three Law & Order series, and the SVU star who's leaving the show.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, Aug. 25
Streaming
MIKE (series debut) - Hulu
The End Is Nye (series debut) - Peacock
Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie (docuseries finale) - Topic
Everything I Know About Love (series debut) - Peacock
House of Ho (season premiere) - HBO Max
That's Amor (movie) - Netflix
Star Trek: Lower Decks (season premiere) - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Selena + Chef - HBO Max
Send Help - ALLBLK
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Resort - Peacock
Harley Quinn - HBO Max
American Horror Stories - Hulu
8 p.m.
Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel
9 p.m.
60 Days In - A&E
Big Brother - CBS
Love Island - Peacock
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
Little Demon (animated series debut) - FXX
It's CompliPlated - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
The Con - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
*times are ET and subject to change
