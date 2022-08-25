Plus, the Science Guy himself says The End is Nye and take a field trip to hell and back on the premiere of Little Demon.

What to Watch podcast: Get ready for Bold Boimler vs. K'ranch on the new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks

On today's What to Watch: Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season, addressing that big season 1 finale cliffhanger — now, the crew has to rescue Captain Freeman and contend with a monster called K'ranch...a combo of ketchup and ranch. On his new show The End Is Nye, Bill Nye shows how we can survive inevitable natural and manmade disasters — but also how we can try to prevent them from even happening. Danny DeVito voices Devil on the animated series Little Demon, where he meets his daughter, the antichrist, voiced by DeVito's daughter Lucy.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, Aug. 25

Streaming

MIKE (series debut) - Hulu

The End Is Nye (series debut) - Peacock

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie (docuseries finale) - Topic

Everything I Know About Love (series debut) - Peacock

House of Ho (season premiere) - HBO Max

That's Amor (movie) - Netflix

Star Trek: Lower Decks (season premiere) - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+

Selena + Chef - HBO Max

Send Help - ALLBLK

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Resort - Peacock

Harley Quinn - HBO Max

American Horror Stories - Hulu

8 p.m.

Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel

9 p.m.

60 Days In - A&E

Big Brother - CBS

Love Island - Peacock

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

Little Demon (animated series debut) - FXX

It's CompliPlated - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

The Con - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

*times are ET and subject to change