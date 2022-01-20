Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy star in Freeform's new comedy, Randall Park and Ed Helms hear a True Story or two, and more on EW's What to Watch podcast.

What to Watch podcast: A Single Drunk Female tries to get her act together in the new comedy

Single Drunk Female makes its debut, starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, and creator Simone Finch tells us about the evolution of the series and the late comedian who helped shape it to the point that a network bought it. "I used to work with Norm Macdonald on Roseanne and The Conners, and he read a draft and he actually gave me some of the best notes anyone has ever given me," Finch reveals. "And it was after I did the draft with his notes that Freeform bought it."

Ed Helms and Randall Park join us to talk about their new Peacock docuseries True Story, where they sit down with regular people who have extraordinary stories to tell. "Some of them are insane, some of them are hilarious, some are deeply moving," explains Helms point to one man's story about the Super Bowl that is unforgettable. "You just cannot believe it's true until you're seeing who this guy is and then you're like, 'Oh, if anyone can do that, it's him.'" Adds Park: "These people are amazing, and to be able to sit with people who are so different from one another, it's hard to choose a favorite because they are all so unique."

Those stories are then brought to life via dramatizations starring some of Helms and Parks' famous friends including Rob Riggle, Terry Crews, Adam Pally, and Tichina Arnold. Plus, Helms and Parks tell us what they're watching.

And we also preview Stanley Tucci's new AMC+ drama La Fortuna, where he plays a treasure hunter who finds a half-billion in gold and silver and starts a game of Finders Keepers.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including the official title of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Lord of the Rings series, and the accidental death of French actor and star of the upcoming MCU Moon Knight series Gaspard Ulliel — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Ed Helms and Randall Park are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast

