Plus, (maybe) find out who A is on the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and get ready for a delicious new season of Selena + Chef.

What to Watch podcast: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes onto Disney+

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany enters the MCU playing Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, an attorney who accidentally inherits his superstrength to become She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Selena Gomez kicks off a new season of her cooking series Selena + Chef (watch a clip above), welcoming a buffet of culinary masters to help her learn how to cook — including Gordon Ramsay, who's her first in-person chef. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin wraps up its first season with some big answers about the identity of the person who's been masquerading around town killing people as the villain "A."

What to watch on Thursday, Aug. 18

Streaming

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (series debut) - Disney+

The Undeclared War (series debut) - Peacock

I Love You, You Have Me - Peacock

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie - Topic

The Diana Investigations (docuseries debut) - discovery+

Selena + Chef (season premiere) - HBO Max

Rise (movie) - Hulu/ESPN+

Dragons: The Nine Realms (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock

When You Least Expect It (series debut) - Paramount+

Send Help - ALLBLK

All or Nothing: Arsenal (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (season finale) - HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (season finale) - HBO Max

The Resort - Peacock

Harley Quinn - HBO Max

American Horror Stories - Hulu

8 p.m.

Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel

9 p.m.

60 Days In (season premiere) - A&E

Big Brother - CBS

Love Island - Peacock

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

It's CompliPlated - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Inmate to Roommate (series debut) - A&E

The Con - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

11:30 p.m.

Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God - Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change