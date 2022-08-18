What to Watch podcast: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes onto Disney+
Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany enters the MCU playing Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, an attorney who accidentally inherits his superstrength to become She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Selena Gomez kicks off a new season of her cooking series Selena + Chef (watch a clip above), welcoming a buffet of culinary masters to help her learn how to cook — including Gordon Ramsay, who's her first in-person chef. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin wraps up its first season with some big answers about the identity of the person who's been masquerading around town killing people as the villain "A."
Jujutsu Kaijen voice-actor Adam McArthur tells us what he's watching. Plus entertainment headlines — including the cause of Anne Heche's death, revelations about Wendy Williams and the end of her show, and casting news about adult Lottie on Yellowjackets — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, Aug. 18
Streaming
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (series debut) - Disney+
The Undeclared War (series debut) - Peacock
I Love You, You Have Me - Peacock
Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie - Topic
The Diana Investigations (docuseries debut) - discovery+
Selena + Chef (season premiere) - HBO Max
Rise (movie) - Hulu/ESPN+
Dragons: The Nine Realms (season premiere) - Hulu, Peacock
When You Least Expect It (series debut) - Paramount+
Send Help - ALLBLK
All or Nothing: Arsenal (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (season finale) - HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (season finale) - HBO Max
The Resort - Peacock
Harley Quinn - HBO Max
American Horror Stories - Hulu
8 p.m.
Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel
9 p.m.
60 Days In (season premiere) - A&E
Big Brother - CBS
Love Island - Peacock
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
It's CompliPlated - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Inmate to Roommate (series debut) - A&E
The Con - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
11:30 p.m.
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God - Comedy Central
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments